Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 3, 2020

By Davut Demircan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

-COVID-19 in Turkey

Turkey has recorded its lowest number of deaths and cases from the novel coronavirus since the outbreak emerged, according to Health Ministry data.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,585 as the country reported 22 new fatalities.

Some 786 new cases were reported in the country, bringing the total to 165,555, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The number of recoveries in Turkey rose to 129,921 with 974 additions over the past 24 hours, said Koca.

Turkish Airlines will resume international flights to six European countries on June 18.

The countries include Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, according to a statement from Turkey's flag carrier.

– Coronavirus continues to do damage across globe

While palpable improvements could be seen in Turkey, the rest of the world continued to struggle due to the pandemic.

The global tally for infections exceeded 6.3 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The worldwide death toll exceeded 380,000, while the number of people who recovered stands at more than 2.7 million.

The US is the worst-hit country, with the death toll surpassing 106,000.

Most of the European countries hit hard by the novel coronavirus are returning to normal after the pace of new cases and deaths slowed, ending the nightmare on the continent.

The death toll in the UK — the highest in Europe and second highest across the globe — has reached 39,369, with 324 new deaths according to official figures.

Italy reported 55 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 33,530, as the right-wing opposition staged protests across the country calling on the government to resign.

Since the start of the outbreak, the death toll in France stands at 28,940, with the number of cases totaling 151,325, an increase of 766 over the previous day.

The death toll in Russia crossed the 5,000 mark Tuesday, while the number of cases topped 420,000.

Over the last day, the virus killed 182 patients, raising the death toll to 5,037, the country's emergency task force said in a daily report.

Meanwhile, at least 127 journalists in 31 countries have died from the novel coronavirus over the past three months, the Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said Tuesday.

-US in turmoil after George Floyd’s death

Despite a curfew, thousands of peaceful demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC Tuesday for a fifth consecutive day to protest the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week after being pinned down by a white police officer.

Former US President George W. Bush spoke out Tuesday following mass unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, stressing now is the "time for us to listen."

The EU supports the right to peaceful protest and condemns violence and all forms of racism, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference Tuesday.

“All lives matter. Black lives also matter,” said Borrell, referring to nationwide protests in the US following the death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

As the protests in the US against the killing of George Floyd entered their eighth day, TRT World journalists came in the line of fire in the states of Washington and Minneapolis.

– Hong Kong dispute

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday criticized China's quick implementation of a new national security law for Hong Kong ahead of an annual vigil.

"It starts; so soon. For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong authorities denied permission to hold the #TiananmenVigil," Pompeo said on Twitter. "If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intent, it is to deny Hong Kongers a voice and a choice, making them the same as mainlanders. So much for two systems.”

The remarks came days after Beijing passed a new national security law, which has drawn criticism from several western countries led by the US.

Meanwhile, the UK on Tuesday called on China to “re-consider” and “step back from the brink” over the crisis in Hong Kong.

Turkey will continue protecting its rights and interests in the Mediterranean without any compromise, the country’s National Security Council said Tuesday.

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” a wanted terrorist in the eastern province of Tunceli, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

Hasan Atas, codenamed Serzan, was a member of the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist–Leninist

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed a new version of the country’s nuclear deterrent policy Tuesday that allows nuclear weapons to be used to repel a conventional arms attack if it threatens the homeland.