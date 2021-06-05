Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 5, 2021

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Turkey has administered more than 30.1 million coronavirus vaccine does since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, with its health minister saying the figure corresponded to more than one-third of the population.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the discovery of another 135 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea following a historic find last year. The total amount reached 540 billion cubic meters.

Turkish air operations in the Zap and Avasin regions in northern Iraq led to the neutralization of three terrorists affiliated with the PKK, according to the National Defense Ministry.

NATO’s secretary-general said the alliance would continue to work closely with Turkey which he said contributed to NATO and the global fight against the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

More than one dozen asylum seekers were rescued by Turkey in the Aegean Sea region after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters. Seventeen other asylum seekers were rescued in the Dikili district of western Izmir province. They, too, were pushed back by Greece.

Germany's top disease control agency removed Turkey from a list of high risk COVID-19 countries.

– Some other developments

At least two police officers were killed in a "terror attack" in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The assailants are yet to be identified.

At least nine individuals were killed in China when a train hit railway construction workers in Jinchang in northwest Gansu province.

Two Azerbaijani journalists were killed and three were injured when a mine planted by Armenia during its occupation in the Kalbajar region exploded. Since a truce was forged between Azerbaijan and Armenia, 20 Azerbaijani civilians and seven troops have been killed in mine blasts.

Germany asked for an investigation into the massacre of eight civilians in Manbij, Syria earlier this week. The killings occurred when YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire on demonstrators protesting the group’s recruitment policies.

The Daesh terror group. also known as ISIS, claimed responsibility for an explosion in Baghdad that left at least two dead and dozens wounded.