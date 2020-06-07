Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 7, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

-Virus in Turkey

As Turkey began easing measures against the novel coronavirus, it reported 878 new cases Saturday.

The Health Ministry announced 135,322 people have recovered from the illness while the death toll reached 4,669 with 21 additional fatalities.

Health care professionals conducted 35,846 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the number to more than 2.3 million.

Currently, 264 patients are being treated in intensive care, ministry data showed.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey successfully managed health supplies and hygiene products, along with food, during the pandemic.

-Coronavirus continue hurting world

The global death toll from COVID-19 passed the 360,000 mark, while the number of cases hit 6.8 million, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 3 million patients worldwide have recovered.

In the US, which is the hardest-hit by the pandemic, 41,927 cases were recorded Saturday as the daily case-count doubled in the past 24 hours.

British authorities said 204 people died from COVID-19 across the UK.

Russia, which follows the US in case numbers, confirmed 8,855 new cases of the virus, bringing the number to 458,689.

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Latin America, the death toll in Brazil topped 35,000 and it hit 13,000 in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Spain reported just one new death from the coronavirus. New rules published in Spain’s Official Gazette relaxed lockdown restrictions even further.

Italy reported 72 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 33,846.

France reported lower fatalities from COVID-19 as it marked the 76th D-Day anniversary and liberation of Europe from the Nazi regime. With 35 additional deaths, fatalities reached 29,142 nationwide, according to health officials.

Pakistan had its highest single-day for deaths from the virus, reporting 97 fatalities. Officials claim the situation is "under control," but health authorities believe an already stretched health system is unable to handle the lurking influx of COVID-19 patients.

Deaths in Iran rose to 8,209, as 75 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases in Africa rose to 176,807 with at least 4,902 patients dying across the continent.

-Developments in Libya

The Libyan army launched a military operation, code-named "Path of Victory", to capture the cities of Sirte and Jufra and the towns of Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from warlord Khalifa Haftar's forces.

They liberated Wadi Wishka area near the eastern city of Sirte and also downed a drone belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which supports Haftar.

Libya's Ambassador to the UN Taher el-Sonni demanded a UN investigation into the death of scores of people in Tarhuna, a stronghold of Haftar in western Libya.

At least 10 members of Haftar’s militia were neutralized in airstrikes by the army.

Libya's El-Sharara oilfield, which was shut down earlier this year, will be reopened soon, according to the head of the Petroleum Facilities Guards.

An official said it is awaiting orders to clear oil wells from Haftar’s militias.

-Death of George Floyd

Thousands of demonstrators continued to protest the death of a black man in the US who was killed while in police custody.

Protests briefly descended into clashes in the UK as some demonstrators threw bottles and objects at police and protesters lit flares.

The San Antonio Spurs shared an emotional video of head coach Gregg Popovich, who slammed Floyd’s killing.

NBA legend Michael Jordan and “Jordan Brand” will make a $100 million donation to nationwide organizations as part of efforts against racism.