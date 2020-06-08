Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 8, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

-Virus in Turkey

As Turkey began easing measures against the novel coronavirus, it reported 914 new cases Sunday.

The Health Ministry announced that 137,969 people have recovered from the illness so far while the death toll reached 4,692 with 23 more fatalities.

Healthcare professionals conducted 35,335 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.33 million.

Currently, 613 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

-Coronavirus continues hurting world

The global death toll from COVID-19 passed the 400,000 mark, while the number of cases exceeds 6.98 million, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 3.13 million patients worldwide have recovered.

In the US, which is the hardest hit by the pandemic, 22,836 cases were recorded Sunday and the tally of cases neared 2 million.

British authorities said 77 people died from COVID-19 across the UK with the exception of Scotland and Northern Ireland, which have seen no deaths since yesterday.

Russia confirmed 8,984 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the number to 467,673.

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Latin America, the death toll exceeded 36,000 in Brazil and 13,500 in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Spain reported just one more COVID-19 death and 102 new infections.

Italy reported 53 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 33,899.

France reported 13 additional deaths, with the number of fatalities reaching 29,155 nationwide, according to officials.

Deaths in Iran rose to 8,291 as 72 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

Several Arab countries including Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Jordan confirmed new cases and fatalities Sunday from the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak is "out of control" in Iraq's Kurdish region, according to the health ministry. Twenty-six people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The number of cases in Africa surpassed 180,000 with at least 5,041 people dying so far across the continent.

-Developments in Libya

The Libyan interior minister said they were confident that the army will cause heavy losses to warlord Khalifa Haftar and his militias.

The Libyan Army liberated two districts in the coastal city of Sirte from Haftar late Saturday.

The Libyan army seized a mine depot belonging to Haftar in Tarhuna. The army earlier Saturday launched a military operation, Path of Victory, to capture Sirte, Jufra and towns in Wadi Wishka, Buerat, Jarif and Qasr Abu Haid from Haftar's forces.

Libya's El-Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, resumed production Sunday, said the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

-Syria

Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed foreign terrorists are burning crops cultivated by civilians in Idlib and Aleppo in an attempt to starve the local population.

Turkey captured a PKK/YPG terrorist who was planning to target civilians in Tal Abyad, Syria.

A Turkish soldier, who was injured in Syria’s northwestern Idlib in April succumbed to his injuries.

Turkey has said that even though the humanitarian crisis in Idlib, Syria is partially off the agenda due to the coronavirus pandemic, it should not be ignored by world leaders.