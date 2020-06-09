Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – June 9, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

-Virus in Turkey

Turkey on Monday confirmed a banner 3,400 additional recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The Health Ministry announced that 141,380 people have recovered from the virus so far while the death toll rose by 19 to 4,711.

Healthcare professionals conducted 39,361 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of those tested to more than 2.37 million.

Currently, 625 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

-Coronavirus continues hurting world

The global death toll from COVID-19 exceeded the 406,400 mark, while the number of cases hit nearly 7.1 million, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University. Additionally, more than 3.29 million patients worldwide have recovered.

In the US, which is the hardest-hit by the pandemic, 1.96 million cases were recorded and the death toll in the country rose to almost 111,000.

Britain on Monday reported 55 new coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest since the lockdown that started on March 23. The death toll rose to 40,597.

In Russia, fatalities were at the lowest since May 25, with the virus claiming 112 lives in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,971.

Meanwhile, another 8,985 cases were registered in the country, taking the tally to 476,658.

Latin America’s coronavirus-related cases and deaths are increasing faster than anywhere else in the world and show no signs of slowing. The region has recorded more than 1.3 million cases and 65,000 deaths.

The Spanish Health Ministry reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections since early March. Just 48 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to official numbers published Monday. The ministry confirmed no new deaths but reported that 56 people have died from the disease over the past week.

Italy on Monday reported 65 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 33,964, as the government prepares to meet unions and opposition parties to examine economic proposals.

In France, the number of hospitalizations fell on Monday, with cases coming in at 12,315, a drop of 146 patients from the day before. The number of patients in intensive care fell by 29 to 1,024.

Iran on Monday confirmed 70 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 8,351.

The virus is also continuing to spread in Arab countries. Algeria, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar saw a rise in figures reported for new cases and deaths.

The number of people in Africa infected with the coronavirus reached 189,434 on Monday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

-Libya

Turkey and the US are approaching a new era in ties over the handling of the situation in Libya, Turkey’s president said Monday.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed support for a ceasefire in Libya suggested by Cairo in a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Additionally, the Libyan interior minister said the internationally recognized Libyan government will be open to negotiations with warlord Khalifa Haftar in the country’s east.

-Syria

Russia carried out airstrikes in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria, killing at least three civilians, a Syrian civil defense group said Monday.

– George Floyd protests

Amid a growing chorus of calls for police departments across the country to be either disbanded or defunded, US President Donald Trump said Monday that neither will happen.

"There won’t be defunding. There won’t be dismantling of our police," Trump said at a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials.

Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for minutes on end last month, made his initial court appearance Monday on charges related to the death of the handcuffed black man.