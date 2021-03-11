Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 11, 2021

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

-Developments in Turkey

The Turkish government strongly criticized northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) over its controversial attempt to print a commemorative stamp to mark Pope Francis' visit.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced in Kyrgyzstan that the Turkish Maarif Foundation – founded to replace schools abroad linked to the FETO terror group — would open its first school in the country.

Cavusoglu also met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Qatar's capital Doha and the two discussed relations along with recent developments in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hosted his Albanian counterpart Niko Peleshi and the former stressed the importance of close cooperation between the two countries and noted the opportunities to enhance bilateral military training and cooperation.

Turkey and Greece will hold their next round of consultative talks in Athens on March 16-17. The countries have disputes in regions of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

The sit-in protest against the PKK terror group in Turkey’s eastern Diyarbakir province entered its 555th day. Protesting families are demanding the return of their children abducted by the terror group.

With over 14,500 new infections reported Wednesday, Turkey's overall COVID-19 case tally rose to 2.82 million. The death toll stands at 29,227 with 67 new fatalities.

Turkish Coast Guard units rescued 19 Syrian nationals including 13 injured asylum seekers in waters off southern Mersin after their boat sunk.

– Other developments across world

Landmine explosions in Azerbaijan's recently liberated Nagorno-Karabakh region have killed 10 civilians since a truce was signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia last November.

Libya's new Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said parliament's vote of confidence in his interim government was a "historical moment" and pledged to end the war in his country.

A new mass grave was found in the southeastern Libyan city of Tarhuna, which was once a stronghold for militia affiliated with warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Russia’s media regulator announced that it has slowed down online access to Twitter due to violations of national laws.

Hours after his arrest by Israeli security forces, Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri was released Wednesday. He said Israeli security forces raided his home to arrest him for planning to take part in the commemoration of Isra and Mi'raj in the Bab Al-Rahma area of Jerusalem.

The European Union announced that it will receive four million additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks.