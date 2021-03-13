Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 13, 2021

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Developments in Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey may receive a second shipment of 50 million coronavirus vaccines from China if an agreement was settled.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu Agency that Turkey, after years of disputed ties, restarted diplomatic-level contracts with Egypt. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also said Cairo's recent approach in the Eastern Mediterranean benefited both countries as well other regional actors.

With nearly 15,000 cases announced, Turkey’s overall tally of coronavirus infections stands at 2.85 million whereas the nationwide death toll reached 29,356 as 66 people lost their lives.

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake was reported in eastern Turkey as the tremor was recorded in Agri province at a depth of seven kilometers (4 miles).

According to a report, nine Turkish universities made it on the “World’s Top 500 Universities” list; METU, Hacettepe and Koc universities stand as prominent ones.

Ankara’s Ambassador to Rome Murat Salim Esenli said the Italian government was aware of the strategic importance of Turkey and that relations were based on mutual trust.

If the sides can secure a more comprehensive agreement to follow a 2020 free trade deal, a "very bright future" could be on the horizon for British-Turkish trade and investment ties, according to UK's Ambassador to Ankara Dominick Chilcott.

Eleven suspects linked to FETO, the terror group behind a 2016 deadly coup attempt in Turkey, were arrested after prosecutors issued arrest warrants.

A total of 72 asylum seekers were nabbed by Turkish authorities in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas. Two Ukrainian human traffickers were detained.

Action movie star Jason Statham sang Turkey's praises after two months on the Turkish Riviera to shoot his next project.

– Developments across world

The UN stands ready to support Turkey's Human Rights Action Plan with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokeswoman Liz Throssell saying: "We are aware of the adoption of a Human Rights Action Plan earlier this month in Turkey, which channels the renewed commitment of the government to improve the human rights situation in the country."

Award-winning journalist Jonathan Rugman said the US' Khashoggi report was "surprising" but disappointed many, adding that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia was not "being held accountable in a court of law."

The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is reaching devastating levels with more than 8.3 million in need of urgent assistance, according to a civil society forum in the North African nation.

Greek premier and main opposition leader entered a war of words with the latter attacking the former, accusing him "of choosing tension and division" as a main strategy in national politics.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed gratitude for the solid support demonstrated by Turkey toward sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia.

The family of George Floyd and Minneapolis agreed to a $27 million settlement to end a lawsuit against the city in the state of Minnesota for his fatal arrest. Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe", became a rallying cry for worldwide protests.