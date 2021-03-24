Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 24, 2021

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey on Tuesday reported more than 26,100 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey is supporting six projects on vaccines against the coronavirus, according to a senior health official.

Turkish security forces arrested 266 suspects nationwide for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said Tuesday.

Turkey rescued at least 43 asylum seekers who were stranded while trying to reach the Greek island of Lesbos in the north of the Aegean Sea on Tuesday.

Turkey is a “strong and valued ally,” the US’s top diplomat said Tuesday, asserting that it is in the interest of NATO to have Turkey in the bloc.

The Turkish national team will take on the Netherlands in their opening game of the European qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Two officials of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), a party Turkey’s top prosecutor is seeking to close over terrorist links, were accused on Tuesday of spreading terrorist propaganda and being members of an armed terrorist group, according to a judicial source.

Dozens of protestors rallied in front of Kosovo's embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday. They were expressing their resentment over Kosovo’s move to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

Another PKK terrorist surrendered in Turkey thanks to persuasion by security forces, the Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

Mexico will open its third honorary consulate in Turkey next month, the Latin American country announced.

Police seized some 3.86 tons (7,720 pounds) of powdered marijuana during a narco-terror operation in northwestern Turkey on Tuesday, security sources said.

In a phone call Tuesday, Turkey’s presidential spokesman and the US national security advisor discussed bilateral ties, regional issues and the fight against COVID-19, said an official statement.

The Turkish military chief met his Uzbek counterpart Tuesday in the capital Tashkent as part of his official visit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi over the phone, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met separately Tuesday with his French and UK counterparts in Brussels to discuss regional issues.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Nigeria’s health authorities confirmed 131 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday as the country continues a vaccination drive against the disease.

China has assured Pakistan that it will provide COVID-19 vaccines ahead of other countries and has pledged to donate a half million more doses by the end of this month, state-run media said Tuesday.

US federal health officials on Tuesday cast doubt on the efficiency of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, saying it may have relied on "outdated information."

Germany has announced plans to extend lockdown restrictions until April 18 amid a sharp rise in the number of infections.

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has begun clinical trials on a coronavirus oral anti-viral drug, according to reports Tuesday.

The UK on Tuesday marked the anniversary of the start of the country’s first national lockdown by observing a minute’s silence to remember those who died of COVID-19.

Italy reported 551 new deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, the highest number since late January, as the country struggles to contain a third wave of infections and to speed up its slow vaccination campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin got vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Greece registered 3,586 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, its highest daily figure since March 13, when it recorded 3,465 cases.

Spain will lift its travel ban with the UK before the end of March but will maintain travel restrictions with Brazil and South Africa for now, the country’s government spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The US state of Virginia will start loosening coronavirus restrictions beginning April 1, Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

– Other global developments

Pakistan marked its National Day on Tuesday with rallies, seminars and flag-hoisting ceremonies.

At least 261 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military coup last month, said a civil society organization that works to secure the release of political prisoners in Myanmar.

Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday welcomed sanctions by several western countries against China over its alleged abuse of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

At least one person was killed in a bomb attack Tuesday in the Iraqi capital, local media reported.

The US is committed to rebuilding transatlantic ties and revitalizing the alliance within NATO, the secretary of state said Tuesday.

The UN has confirmed that 15 people were killed and over 550 were injured in Monday's deadly fire in Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.

Greece's prime minister on Tuesday visited the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier at the island of Crete.

US President Joe Biden implored Congress on Tuesday to enact new gun control laws, including an assault rifle ban, after the US suffered its second mass shooting in as many weeks.

At least 500 Boko Haram terrorists have been imprisoned in Nigeria since February, an official said Tuesday.