Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 3, 2021

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey on Tuesday reported 11,837 new coronavirus cases, including 668 symptomatic patients.

With the latest cases, the country's overall caseload crossed 2.72 million, including 28,706 related deaths, according to Health Ministry data.

While 68 people died over the past 24 hours, as many as 7,892 won their battle against the disease, bringing the number of recoveries to over 2.58 million.

Turkey's new Human Rights Action Plan will be carried out over a two-year period, said the country’s president.

“The main determinants in drawing up Turkey's Human Rights Action Plan were the needs and demands of the people,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, unveiling the 11-article plan.

Giving details of the new plan, Erdogan said: “We aim to boost the effectiveness of the system of individual applications to the Constitutional Court.”

He also pledged that an independent Human Rights Monitoring Commission for Penal Institutions will be formed, including members from both bar associations and universities.

He stressed that in order to boost the standards of freedom of expression and the press, Turkey is developing measures to facilitate journalists’ professional activities.

“The ultimate aim of Turkey's action plan is a new civilian constitution,” stressed Erdogan, returning to a theme he has touched on repeatedly this year.

Erdogan held a video conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, saying Ankara and Paris have 'serious cooperation potential.’

Turkey and France can make significant contributions to security, stability and peace efforts from Europe to the Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa, said the president.

The two countries can take joint steps to fight terrorism, Erdogan told Macron.

With Turkey maintaining its fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) at full pace, dozens of arrest warrants were issued Tuesday targeting its clandestine military and financial operatives.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Amid doubts and objections about the move, the European Commission this month is set to propose legislation paving the way for EU coronavirus vaccine certificates.

Pakistan will receive another half a million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from China as a gift, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean government on Tuesday announced the reopening of schools in phases this month as the country moves ahead with easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Spanish Health Ministry released a document Tuesday that shows the nation is grappling with the rise of new coronavirus variants although the virus’ contagion continues to decline.

Greece registered 2,353 coronavirus cases Tuesday, setting a new daily high since the beginning of the year, with the largest number of infections recorded in Athens, according to health authorities.

The UK government said Tuesday it has narrowed the search for the sixth individual who tested positive for the Brazil variant of the novel coronavirus.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday he plans to lift a statewide mask mandate and allow businesses and facilities to operate at 100% capacity, citing a decline in hospitalizations as more people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

– Other global developments

The Sudanese army is carrying out a military push to take control of Barkhat, the last location in al-Fashqa that is still under Ethiopia’s control, local media reported Tuesday.

Several people are feared dead after a commercial plane crashed in South Sudan, an official said Tuesday.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead three female media workers in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on four Russian officials over the sentencing of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The US imposed sanctions on seven officials of the Russian government Tuesday for poisoning opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The US Treasury Department announced Tuesday that it sanctioned two key militants of Ansarallah, also referred to as the Houthis, in Yemen.

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday in a crash involving a gravel truck and an SUV near El Centro in southern California, an official said.

Kuwait's Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree Tuesday evening approving the new Cabinet, the state news agency said.