Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 31, 2021

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

The number of daily coronavirus cases in Turkey continued to rise Tuesday with 37,303 cases registered over the past day, according to Health Ministry data.

The cases included 1,376 symptomatic patients.

Turkey's overall case tally is now more than 3.27 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 31,385 with 155 more fatalities over the past day.

Turkish scientists, working with a nanotechnology firm, are developing the country’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, the industry and technology minister said Tuesday.

The country’s health minister also said Tuesday that Turkey will likely start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the next few days.

As part of its anti-terror efforts, Operation Eren-12 Gunesli has been launched in southeastern Turkey to eliminate terror elements in the region, the country's Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

China donated 300,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinopharm to Ethiopia on Tuesday amid its newly-launched stricter social measures.

Meanwhile, Greek health authorities reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

New cases more than doubled from Monday’s 1,724 to 4,340 on Tuesday.

Many European countries are planning to boost rapid COVID-19 tests to control the outbreak amid supply shortages of vaccines while they also implement new measures before Easter.

– Other global developments

At least 45 people died in a stampede earlier this month in Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salam when citizens were paying their last respects to the country’s late President John Pombe Magufuli, local media reported Tuesday.

A Myanmar-based Rohingya militant group on Tuesday claimed to have killed 22 Myanmar soldiers in a pre-dawn raid on an army post in western Rakhine state.

Bahrain has appointed a head of its diplomatic mission to Israel after the two countries signed an agreement to normalize relations last year.

The Israeli government appointed a temporary head of its diplomatic mission to Bahrain in January.