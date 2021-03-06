Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 6, 2021

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 11,302 new coronavirus cases, including 698 asymptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of cases in the country passed 2.75 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,901, with 62 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

As many as 7,711 additional patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 2.6 million.

Turkey "completely rejected" decisions adopted in an Arab League foreign ministers meeting Wednesday.

Underlining the decisions targeting Turkey were "unrequited" among people of "friendly and brotherly" Arab countries, a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry called on members of the league to end their "insistence on stereotypical accusations against our country with aims to cover up their destructive activities."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed bilateral ties and regional issues of interest to both countries in a video call, said an official statement.

The European Union should provide financial and technical support for Syrians who want to voluntarily leave Turkey and return home, said the Turkish president.

It is important that the new government in Libya will win a vote of confidence and take office as soon as possible, said Erdogan.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, according to the National Defense Ministry.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The World Health Organization chief and two of his top team members issued a mental health warning that said the planet must prepare for mass mental trauma affecting communities for years to come resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea is investigating seven cases of people dying after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, local media reported.

Three more people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine died there 24 hours earlier.

Uganda and Mali received their first batches of AstraZeneca vaccine donations from the COVAX Facility, a UN initiative to ensure COVID-19 vaccine access to the world's most vulnerable.

Nigeria started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The first phase of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign began in Kenya for frontline health workers, UNICEF Kenya announced.

As new infections continued a general decline in Spain, the Health Ministry said a variant could be behind as much as 90% of cases in some areas.

France said it could replicate Italy's decision to block vaccine exports outside of the EU to enforce the bloc's contracts with drug manufacturers.

– Other global developments

Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad on a four-day official visit.

At least two people were killed and three others wounded in an attack by suspected militants on a prison in the port city of Bosaso in Somalia's Bari province.

At least 20 people were killed and 30 wounded when a suicide car bomb blast targeted a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, according to medical sources.

At least three civilians were killed and 28 others wounded when ballistic missiles targeted two separate areas in Aleppo in northern Syria, according to reports.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it foiled a hijacking bid of a passenger airline.