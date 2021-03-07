Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 7, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 11,770 new coronavirus cases, including 702 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of cases in the country passed 2.76 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,965, with 64 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As many as 7,291 additional patients won the battle against the virus, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 2.61 million.

More than 33.99 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 138,592 since Friday.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s health minister announced COVID-19 infection rates on a provincial basis between Feb. 27 and March 5 as part of a new weekly initiative.

“The high-risk provinces should be more cautious to reduce their risk. Normalization should be realized in a controlled manner,” Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the statistics.

The number of cases per 100,000 people is around 112 in Istanbul, 55 in Ankara and 66 in western Izmir province.

According to the data, Turkey’s Black Sea province of Samsun has the highest number of cases with 348 per 100,000 people.

Turkey handed over military barracks to Somalia, according to an official statement.

– Other global developments

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence in the lower house of parliament.

Pope Francis held a historic meeting with Iraq’s top Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in southern Najaf.

Libya’s Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh proposed a unity government of 27 members, his office said.

A soldier and a civilian were killed and four others were injured in a suicide attack in southwestern Somalia.

NASA’s discovery rover Perseverance made approximately 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) long drive two weeks after landing on Mars on Feb. 18.

The South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers were postponed because of coronavirus travel restrictions, according to a statement.

Thousands of protestors gathered in Israel to demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu step down ahead of elections next month.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Sudan’s Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh said he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person who contracted the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus and evaded authorities for weeks has finally been located by UK authorities, according to a government statement.