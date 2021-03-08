Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – March 8, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 11,187 new coronavirus cases, including 735 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.78 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,030 with 65 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,785 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.62 million.

Turkey opened a consulate general in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand.

– Other global developments

Two members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of ousted State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, were allegedly killed by Myanmar's security forces during a night-long detention, family members said.

Pope Francis visited Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, as part of his current visit to the Arab country.

Also, Pope Francis on Sunday led a prayer service for the victims of war in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, once held by the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

Nigel Farage, the UK’s most outspoken Eurosceptic, announced that he is stepping down from frontline party politics, having achieved what he says is his “life’s work.”

At least 17 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured in several explosions in Equatorial Guinea's city of Bata, according to the Health Ministry.

French parliamentarian and billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash while flying over the Calvados department of the Normandy region in northern France.

The detention order of Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been lifted, one of his lawyers said.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

France registered 21,825 new novel coronavirus cases, bringing its tally to over 3.9 million, health authorities said.

All eligible Nigerians must enlist for COVID-19 vaccinations, the country’s president has said after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine live on television.