Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 11, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

The downward trend in the number of daily cases in Turkey continued as the country reported over 13,600 new coronavirus infections, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 13,604 cases, including 1,734 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 5.04 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 43,311 with 282 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 26,953 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 4.74 million.

– Israel's attack on Muslim worshippers

Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent a raid by extremist Jews.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas called on Palestinians to take to the streets and clash with Israeli occupation forces to avert a “real massacre.”

Israeli forces withdrew from the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem after a four-hour raid on the site, in which more than 278 Palestinian worshippers were injured.

Anadolu Agency photojournalist in occupied East Jerusalem Fayez Abu Rumaila said he was brutally attacked by Israeli occupation forces while covering clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

Also, Anadolu Agency's Middle East News Editor Turgut Alp Boyraz was injured in an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Three members of the Hamas resistance group were killed in an air raid on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said.

The Israeli army said seven rockets were fired from Gaza towards Jerusalem.

Israeli forces and settlers assaulted Palestinians and Arab Knesset members in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

At least 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were martyred in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel opened up bomb shelters in Tel Aviv in the wake of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in response to the Israeli aggression at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Twelve Palestinians were injured and 40 others suffered from severe tear-gas inhalation in the occupied West Bank in clashes with the Israeli army.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

At least 10 people in Indonesia were infected with a variant of the coronavirus detected in India, an official said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in England beginning from May 17.

– Other global developments

Myanmar military forces have killed four more people, taking the death toll from protests against the Feb. 1 military coup to 780, according to a local monitoring group.

At least eight people including an army officer were killed in an ambush in Burundi, said the Ministry of Public Security.