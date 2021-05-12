Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 12, 2021

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported just under 14,500 new coronavirus cases.

A total of 14,497 cases, including 1,582 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Turkey’s overall case tally is now over 5.05 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 43,589 with 278 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 22,253 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.76 million

Amid a full nationwide lockdown, coronavirus cases dropped in 80 of Turkey’s provinces between May 1-7, according to the latest Health Ministry statistics.

– Israel's attack on Muslim worshippers

Israeli fighter jets bombed various civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, including a school run by a charity group.

Israeli fighter jets continued to pound Palestinian homes and agricultural lands in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, threatened to strike Tel Aviv if Israel targeted civilian towers in Gaza.

The Israeli army destroyed a residential building late Tuesday in western Gaza City.

A young Palestinian was shot by Israeli soldiers near a military checkpoint at the Shufat refugee camp in northern occupied Jerusalem.

Thousands of people gathered in London to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza and ongoing police brutality at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Israeli forces launched a new round of attacks against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and at Jerusalem's Damascus gate.

The central Israeli city of Lod witnessed fierce clashes between Arab youths and police during a funeral procession for an Arab Israeli resident who was killed by an Israeli settler.

At least 27 Palestinians were injured in attacks by Israeli police in Al-Aqsa Mosque and at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate.

Israeli warplanes destroyed a nine-story building in Gaza City.

Two Israeli women were killed in a Palestinian rocket attack from Gaza that targeted central Israel amid Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of their offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 35, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Malaysia's prime minister has announced fresh restrictions on movement amid a third wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Greece’s coronavirus infection count has almost doubled days before it officially reopens its doors for the tourist season, health authorities reported.

Kenya confirmed 21 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 356 new infections after doing 4,424 tests across the country, according to the Health Ministry.

– Other global developments

Nine people were killed and 19 injured in a school shooting in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan, President Rustam Minnikhanov announced.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity nationwide due to African swine fever until the end of the year.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said the Myanmar military has killed 781 people since the February coup.

The far-right French magazine Valeurs Actuelles has published a letter allegedly drafted by new military recruits warning about a civil war brewing in the country and seeking steps from the military to reinforce confidence in the institution.

Manchester City was crowned 2020-21 English Premier League champions with three games remaining.

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has anchored in Limassol Port in Southern Cyprus, local media reported.