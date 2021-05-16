Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 16, 2021

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 11,472 coronavirus infections, including 1,084 symptomatic patients, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

The nation’s overall case tally is now more than 5.1 million, while the death toll stands at 44,537, with 236 more fatalities reported.

With a national lockdown is nearing an end, nearly half a million teachers and school staff will be vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the National Education Ministry.

As part of its ongoing fight against terrorism, Turkish jets neutralized at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The sister of a massive ancient monolith towering 5.5 meters (18 feet) tall from southeastern Turkey will impress diplomats and visitors at UN headquarters in New York, according to Turkish officials.

The decorated monolith — an exact replica of one from the famed 12,000-year-old remains of Gobeklitepe, known as the world’s oldest temple — will be presented to the UN as an official gift, said Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

In sports, Besiktas was crowned 2021 Turkish Super Lig champions after beating Goztepe 2-1.

– Coronavirus developments worldwide

Signaling a possible dip in the ongoing third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan recorded 1,531 infections, its lowest daily tally since March, according to the Health Ministry.

Following a surge in the number of cases in recent days, the second wave in India is now “stabilizing” as it reported more than 326,000 new infections.

More than 1.4 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered worldwide, according to Our World in Data.

China tops the list of most vaccinated countries with 366.9 million jabs, followed by the US with more than 268.4 million.

-Israeli aggression

It has been 73 years since the Nakba, or The Catastrophe, as Palestinians marked the day this year fighting Israeli attacks on occupied lands.

Israeli warplanes and artillery units continued pounding Gaza, sources on the ground told Anadolu Agency.

Israel is fully responsible for the continued targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip, said the leader of Hamas.

Ismail Haniyeh said Israel’s heinous attack on the Al-Shati refugee camp was a continuation of massacres it has carried out on different parts of the besieged Palestinian territory.

At least 10 Palestinian civilians, including eight children, were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed a residential house in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

Warplanes also targeted media outlets and destroyed a building in Gaza City that houses offices of various media groups, including Al Jazeera and The Associated Press.

The Associated Press voiced “shock and horror” for the Israeli attack.

Al Jazeera condemned the attack and demanded that the international community protect journalists.

Turkey also condemned the attack, saying it is a “blow on the freedom of the press.”

Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip killed two more Palestinians, taking the death toll there to 147. The attacks injured at least 20 people.

At least 38 people were injured in the West Bank when Israeli forces attacked demonstrators who gathered to mark Nakba Day and protest Israeli attacks on the occupied Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Two Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli forces in southern and northern West Bank, bringing to 17 the number of Palestinians killed there since Monday.

– Other global developments

China’s Zhurong successfully landed on Mars, according to the Chinese National Space Agency.

China became the third country to send travelers to Mars, after the US and Russia.