Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 26, 2021

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has administered over 28.23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, with as many as 170,000 administrated on Tuesday, according to official figures.

As of Tuesday, more than 16.16 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.07 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count shows.

The ministry also confirmed 9,375 new coronavirus cases, including 693 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours.

Turkish and Greek defense delegations are set to hold a fourth meeting on confidence-building measures, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Tuesday that Turkey's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are "proven and effective" and will empower the Polish armed forces.

Countries exposed to Islamophobia should establish a strong communication network in the international arena, the Turkish president said.

Anadolu Agency will produce new Islamophobia content for all its subscribers by undertaking a mission in the coming period, said the agency's director-general.

– Other global developments​​​​​​​

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold their first face-to-face meeting next month, the White House announced.

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, according to a local official.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on the first stop of his first Middle East tour since taking office. Blinken is also scheduled to visit Palestine, Egypt and Jordan. Blinken said that Washington will reopen its consulate in Jerusalem and restore ties with Palestinians.

EU leaders agreed Monday night to apply sanctions against Belarus and to ban aviation over the country’s airspace.

Over 1.7 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered worldwide, figures compiled by Our World in Data, an online portal, showed Tuesday.

Mali’s interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, was “obliged to act” by placing "outside their prerogatives the president and his prime minister," said Commander Baba Cisse, his special adviser, in a statement read on national television.