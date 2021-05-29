Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 29, 2021

By Dilara Hamit​​​​​​​

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has administered more than 28.67 million coronavirus vaccine doses since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

More than 16.41 million people have received their first dose, while an excess of 12.25 million have been fully vaccinated, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The ministry confirmed 7,773 new infections, including 656 symptomatic patients in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases was 8,426.

Turkey's overall case tally is now more than 5.22 million, while the nationwide death toll stands at 47,134 with 164 new fatalities.

Turkey's president inaugurated a new mosque in Istanbul's popular Taksim Square.

Turkey welcomed a resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council that calls for the urgent establishment of an international independent investigation commission to probe Israel's human rights violations in occupied Palestinian territories.

– Other global developments​​​​​​​

Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent bipartisan panel to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol carried out by supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

The European Medicine Agency authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in children aged 12 – 15.

More than 1.81 billion coronavirus vaccine shots have been administered worldwide, according to figures compiled by online portal Our World in Data.

At least three people, including civilians, were killed and seven others injured in southwestern Somalia in a bomb blast that targeted a busy market, according to an official.

Germany officially acknowledged that it committed “genocide” against Herero and Nama people in what is called Namibia today at the start of the 20th century.

The Arab Parliament welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s decision to launch an international investigation into Israel’s human rights violations during its recent attacks on Palestinian territories.

After the Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization, militia ended a day-long siege on Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone which hosts foreign diplomatic missions on Wednesday, questions were raised about Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s ability to fend off the powerful Shia, Iranian-aligned group.