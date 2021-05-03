Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 3, 2021

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported nearly 26,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 25,980 infections, including 2,587 symptomatic patients, were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Turkey’s overall COVID-19 tally is now over 4.87 million, while the nationwide death toll rose by 340 over the past day to 40,844.

As many as 75,182 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries past 4.48 million.

More than 47.74 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 240,145 done since Saturday.

Also, people from 16 countries and regions will not be required to present a negative PCR test for traveling to Turkey, the country’s Health Ministry said Sunday.

The countries and regions include Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Israel, Japan, the UK, Latvia, Luxembourg, Ukraine and Estonia, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, at least 123 irregular migrants were recently rescued off the coast of Libya's capital Tripoli by the joint efforts of the Turkish military and Libyan Coast Guard, military sources said Sunday.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India on Sunday recorded more than 392,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to official figures.

Pakistan on Sunday banned inbound pedestrian movement from neighboring Iran and Afghanistan in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Bangladesh on Sunday began the disbursement of cash support to 3.65 million low-income families to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria on Sunday banned flights and passengers coming from Brazil, India and Turkey amid a surge in global cases of the novel coronavirus.

– Other global developments

Four astronauts who completed their missions at the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth on Sunday.

Police in Berlin have arrested at least 354 people who took part in May Day demonstrations that devolved into full-scale riots in the German capital, according to local media reports Sunday.

The British foreign secretary said Sunday that Iran’s repeated sentencing of British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounts to torture.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by Houthi rebels towards Saudi Arabia.

At least 97 people were killed and 58 others abducted over the last week in armed attacks in Nigeria, according to local news reports Sunday.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday appointed former rebel leader Mini Arko Minawi as the governor of the western Darfur region, according to a Cabinet statement.

Iraq reached an agreement Sunday to release frozen Iranian funds in the country, with the first installment expected in the coming days.