Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 31, 2020

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus cases in Turkey

Saturday marked a milestone for Turkey as it conducted more than 2 million coronavirus tests, according to the health ministry. Almost 127,000 of roughly 163,000 confirmed patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery but 4,515 people died from the virus.

Similar to recent weekends, streets were once again mostly empty in 15 provinces, where a curfew is in effect in an effort to eliminate the coronavirus.

While many vulnerable people stay at home for fear of contracting the virus, Turkish social assistance groups have reached 14.5 million since start of the project.

– Global coronavirus developments

Coronavirus cases around the globe surpassed the 6 million mark Saturday with 188 countries having infections. The global tally of recoveries is 2.5 million whereas the death toll is more than 369,000.

Europe continues to be one of the most affected continents. The Spanish death toll stands at 27,125 with nearly 240,000 cases confirmed.

In Italy, deaths surged to 33,340 with 111 new fatalities. The peak has apparently been reached as the death rate is on the decline.

More than 5,700 new cases were reported in a single day in Africa, bringing the tally of registered cases to about 135,000.

India recorded its highest single-day case tally Saturday and the country is set to extend a fifth lockdown phase amid the outbreak. In Pakistan, a total of 78 people lost their lives with a total of 1,400 fatalities recorded from the virus.

In the Arab region, the death toll and infections continue to pose health challenges in many countries.

With the fatality count at more than 103,000 and infections nearing 1.8 million, the US is currently the epicenter of the virus.

– Turkish fight against terrorism

While Turkish health officials are busy dealing with the coronavirus, security officials have maintained its vigilant campaign against another type of deadly virus: terrorism, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and sought to harm brotherhood of national community.

Domestic counter-terrorism efforts led to the neutralization of five PKK terrorists, including two wanted figures, during separate operations. Three Turkish soldiers embraced martyrdom following clashes with terrorists.

As for cross-border anti-terror operations, five PKK terrorists were neutralized in separate air-backed operations held in the Zap, Haftanin and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In addition, five affiliates of the YPG – the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group — attempting to infiltrate northern Syrian regions cleared of terror elements following Operation Peace Spring were neutralized.

– Clash report

A car bomb left two wounded in the Jarabulus district of northern Syria, as officials believe YPG/PKK terrorists might be behind the act of terror.

Egyptian security officials killed 19 militants in the Sinai region and five army members were killed in recent operations.

– Political developments

The European Union (EU) had an active weekend with comments and statements on a variety of topics, one of which was its disapproval of US' decision to end sanction waivers.

European Commission chief released a statement reaffirming European support to the World Health Organization with whom the US decided to break ties, and called on Washington to “reconsider” the move.

The human rights subcommittee of the European Parliament expressed serious concern about violations in India, saying peaceful protests portrayal as terrorist activities were alarming.

Observes told Anadolu Agency that the Indian government was targeting student leaders and female activists amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The UK expressed concern about the transfer of Russian aircraft from Syria to Libya, saying Moscow's involvement in Libya undermined the UN-led peace process.

Afghanistan’s the top peace negotiator said the government was ready to start direct talks with the Taliban "at any moment".

– Killing of George Floyd and protests in US

Demonstrations protesting the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose last words were "I can't breathe" before getting killed by a police officer, continue across the US.

Hundreds took to streets in Washington and called for justice. On the other hand, a US governor said the protests were "no longer about" Floyd and it targeted civil society and instilled fear among the public.

Turkish football giants – Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce — also condemned the murder of Floyd and stood against racism.

– Technology

In a historic mission, SpaceX — private rocket company of entrepreneur Elon Musk — launched two US NASA astronauts toward orbit from the state of Florida.