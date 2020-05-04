Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 4, 2020

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Virus in Turkey

Thanks to Turkey’s excellent crisis management amid the COVID-19 pandemic, total recoveries now exceed the number of active cases.

On Sunday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that a total of 63,151 people have recovered from the illness, corresponding to 45% of the total cases reported.

Over the past day, the death toll reached 3,397 with 61 more fatalities. Some 1,670 new cases were also registered, bringing the tally to 126,045, Koca said.

Turkey currently ranks among the top 10 countries in the world that have conducted the most virus tests, with its total number of tests exceeding 1.13 million.

Turkey is also among the countries that have been imposing curfews on weekends to fight the novel coronavirus. The fourth weekend-long stay-at-home order ended at midnight.

– Coronavirus continues doing damage

Since the virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, it has spread to 187 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeds 247,000, with more than 3.5 million cases, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, more than 1.12 million people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19.

One bit of good news is that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has reported no new cases of the coronavirus over the last 16 days.

The US, however, is still the most affected country in the world, with over 1.15 million cases and more than 67,000 fatalities.

Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus, reported that active infections continue to drop and there are 174 new fatalities, bringing the total to 28,884. The tally of active infections fell by 525 and now stands at 100,179.

Another country that is among the worst affected from the virus, Spain, registered 164 more COVID-19 deaths and 838 more infections Sunday. The data suggested a decline in the number of cases as Madrid closed a massive makeshift hospital that was at the center of the fight against COVID-19.

Some 216,582 active cases have so far been registered and 25,100 people have died in the country.

France also reported 135 additional fatalities. The death toll rose to 24,895, with infections at 131,287. The number of fatalities in hospitals to date is 15,583 while total fatalities in nursing homes stand at 9,312.

Russia became No. 6 in coronavirus cases worldwide. The country reported a record number of cases for the fifth day in a row as 10,633 more people tested positive for the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 134,687, while more than 214,000 people were put under medical surveillance. Some 58 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,280, while the number of recoveries rose to 16,639.

Three top Russian officials, including the country's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, were hospitalized this week with the virus.

– Libya

Despite the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, conflicts and clashes continue in Libya.

On Sunday, the Libyan army targeted the Haftar-affiliated Janjaweed militia, which is accused of genocide in the civil war in Darfur, Sudan.

During the airstrike, five Sudanese Janjaweed militants were killed, and three armed vehicles were destroyed.

– Turkey’s fight against terror

Turkish forces neutralized 12 YPG/PKK terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation Sunday in northern Syria.