Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – May 9, 2020

Developments in Turkey

A decline in the coronavirus death toll and registered cases continue in Turkey as active cases are now below 50,000. But authorities are determined to halt the spread of the virus as they once again imposed a two-day curfew during the weekend.

In addition to dealing with the virus, Turkey extends a helping hand to its nationals abroad as hundreds of expats were brought back to Turkey from a number of countries; currently, more than 17,000 are held in quarantine.

Building its foreign policy on the idea of solidarity and cooperation, Turkey steadily continues its assistance to the international community amid the pandemic.

Turkey sent ventilators to Lithuania, medical aid to Ukraine and Libya and aid and hygiene kits to Kenya during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Efforts to produce a vaccine continue as Turkish technology minister said universities were at the phase of animal trials for producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Turkish Red Crescent delivered hundreds of food packages to an Armenian church in Istanbul.

And in eastern Turkey, weeping families have continued a months-long sit-in protest against the PKK terror group, which abducted their children.

On the political front, Russia hailed Turkish efforts in the northwestern Idlib city of Syria to free the key M4 highway from radical groups.

– Coronavirus around the globe

The virus continued to claim many lives around the world. In continental Europe, Spain witnessed a slight rise in COVID-19 deaths and infections. Italy registered 243 new deaths, bringing its tally to more than 30,000. French casualties Friday amounted to 250.

The Middle East was no exception as the region observed a rise in the number of deaths and confirmed cases.

While cases in Sudan exceeded the 1,000 mark, it and Kuwait extended curfew periods.

Standing as one of the first countries to be hit by the virus following China, Iran announced its death toll rose to 6,541.

The situation in Latin America was not very different as the continent registered more than 300,000 coronavirus cases.

Deaths neared 10,000 in Brazil while Colombia and Ecuador announced increases and the death toll climbed in Peru to 1,714.

While the current death toll in the US is above 77,000, President Donald Trump said he expected at least 95,000 deaths. In addition, a spokeswoman working for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus.

On the bright side, New York governor said the virus was not yet beaten but the city was finally ahead of it.

– Conflicts

Friday marked a bloody day in Libya as forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, archenemy of the Libyan government, continued to target civilians. In Tripoli, four members from one family were killed in a rocket attack.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned indiscriminate attacks on civilians and said most were “attributable” to Haftar’s forces.

On the other hand, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord continues to be extra cautious not to harm civilians amid its operations. Airstrikes by the government neutralized 15 of Haftar militia.

On the political side of the conflict, the Libyan premier argued EU missions favored Haftar.

The Syrian conflict led to the death of hundreds of thousands since 2011, among the victims are 855 medical staff, a heavy blow to Syrian in the fight against the coronavirus.

UN rights chief said his group received increased reports of targeted killings in Syria and warned of a “ticking time-bomb” in the country.

While Daesh/ISIS is viewed as a defeated terror group by most, it continues to conduct attacks in rural areas of Iraq. However, Iraqi security forces managed to eliminate two of Daesh/ISIS terrorists early Saturday.

Twenty-three people were killed as the conflict in DR Congo continues between militias and the army.

At least six Pakistani paramilitary troops were killed in an improvised explosive device blast near Iran's border.

– Other news

On the 75th anniversary of the end of the WWII, the bloodiest war in history that claimed tens of millions of lives, European officials commenorated the day.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK and Commonwealth and Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey said his people knew the price of peace.