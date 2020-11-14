Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Nov. 14, 2020

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Amid efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, Turkey registered 3,045 more coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

The nation’s overall tally stands at 407,939. A total of 2,010 additional patients recovered, bringing the tally to 348,804, while the death toll rose 93 to reach 11,326.

Health workers at Cukurova University Hospital in Adana province took part in phase 3 trials for a Chinese candidate vaccine.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country began a fresh era of reforms in the economy and judiciary.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 92 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea on two boats.

– Upper Karabakh

Material losses by Armenia in occupied lands during decades will be calculated with the participation of local and international organizations, according to Hikmet Hajiyev, an assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Armenians abandoning Kalbajar, in line with an agreement brokered by Russia, set fire to houses and forest areas before leaving the region, which was under occupation for 27 years.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Spain’s Health Ministry confirmed 21,371 new infections and 308 deaths, marking the end of the deadliest week since April.

Sweden reported 5,990 new cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, according to its health agency. The country reported 42 deaths, bringing the total to 6,164.

Italy reported 40,902 more cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, as the government imposed a partial lockdown on two other regions.

The Health Ministry registered 550 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 44,139.

British authorities reported 376 new fatalities, bringing the weekly tally to 2,829.

The number of fatalities has now reached 51,304 – the highest in Europe.

– Other developments

Libya’s warring sides agreed to hold elections Dec. 24, 2021, Independence Day, according to the head of the UN support mission in the country.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, expressed growing alarm at the rapidly deteriorating situation in Ethiopia's northernmost Tigray region with her office warning that civilians' killings could amount to war crimes.