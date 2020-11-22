Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Nov. 22, 2020

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

With the addition of more than 5,500 new coronavirus patients, Turkey's registered patients topped 440,800. The death toll rose to 12,219 as 135 more people died from the disease.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has maintained robust relations with the West without ignoring the East.

A passing out ceremony was held by Turkish Armed Forces for Libyan soldiers who completed an eight-week training course.

Turkey issued another navigational telex, or Navtex, for the area in the Eastern Mediterranean where it will conduct seismic research activities until Nov. 29.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said EU membership is a strategic priority for Ankara and the bloc's leaders should see Turkey-EU relations strategically.

– Global outbreak

The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the US surpassed the 12 million mark Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Greece registered 108 deaths, marking the highest single-day rise the country has seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Its death toll rose to 1,527.

Italy confirmed its coronavirus contagion curve was stabilizing.

It reported another 692 deaths, as well as 34,767 additional cases.