Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Nov. 28, 2020

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

​​​​​​​

Turkey registered 29,845 more coronavirus infections, including 6,592 symptomatic cases, according to Health Ministry data.

New symptomatic cases raised the overall count to 481,198.

As many as 3,845 patients recovered, bringing the tally to 392,616, while the death toll rose 177 to 13,191.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country could take further measures to stem the spread of the virus amid rising cases.

Major parties in parliament issued a joint declaration condemning the French Senate's resolution on Upper Karabakh.

Turkey launched an investigation into Germany's unlawful inspection of Turkey-flagged cargo vessel Roseline A in international waters.

Security forces “neutralized” two YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate a cross-border anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, according to Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.

– COVID-19 pandemic

UK health authorities reported 521 additional deaths, with a slight increase since Thursday when fatalities were at 498.

There were 16,022 new cases, according to official data, a slight drop from Thursday’s figure of 17,555.

Italy reported 827 new deaths, showing fatalities caused by the pandemic remain high despite a deceleration in the contagion curve.

The epidemiological situation in Spain continues to improve, with the Health Ministry reporting drops in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Germany crossed the 1 million mark with cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, health authorities said.

India crossed the 9.3 million mark after more than 43,000 new cases were registered, with the death toll reaching 135,715 following a rise of 492.

Coronavirus numbers in Russia continue to worsen daily as it struggles to stem the spread of the virus.

At 27,543, daily infections were at a record high for a second straight day, Russia's emergency task force said in a report.

The number of infections in Africa stands at 2,120,967, according to the Africa CDC.

– Other developments around globe

At least seven people in Somalia were killed and several others wounded when a suicide attack targeted a busy restaurant in the capital, a police official said.