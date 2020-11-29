Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Nov. 29, 2020

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 30,103 more COVID-19 infections, including 6,714 symptomatic cases, according to Health Ministry data.

New symptomatic figures raised the overall count to 487,912.

A total of 3,611 patients won their battle against the pandemic, bringing that tally to 396,227, while the death toll rose 182 to 13,373.

The nation’s parliament speaker slammed a resolution the European Parliament passed earlier this week against Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on the Maras and Cyprus issues.

Decrying rising Islamophobia in Western countries, the nation’s president said insulting people's beliefs have nothing to do with freedom.

“You have been closely following the meanness in France towards the Prophet [Muhammad] under the label of ‘freedom of thought,’” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video message to the 23rd annual convention of the Muslim American Society.

Security forces "neutralized" at least four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

At least 22 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists were arrested in central Turkey, according to a security source.

– Global COVID-19 developments

Italy reported 686 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, down 17% from Friday.

Authorities in Bangladesh recorded 36 additional fatalities, a sharp rise from Friday’s figure of 20. At 1,908, new cases fell below the 2,000 mark for the first time in a week, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Iran registered 391 more fatalities, raising the nationwide death toll to 47,486, according to the country's Health Ministry.

– Other developments worldwide

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned the killing of the country's top nuclear scientist and called for action against the perpetrators.

Iran’s president joined top officials in accusing Israel for the killing — an attack fanning the flames of tension in the region.

The killing of the scientist by unknown assailants was a terrorist act, said Turkey’s parliament speaker.

Hussein Ibrahim Taha from Chad was elected next Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was in the process of forming an independent commission that would look to rewrite controversial language in the government's new proposed global security bill.

Evidence by ministers and public sector chief executives in the Christchurch terror attack probe will not be released for 30 years, authorities in New Zealand declared.

Azerbaijanis who returned to their hometown after three decades of Armenian occupation recalled the former glory of the Aghdam district.

PKK terrorists fought alongside the Armenian army in Upper Karabakh, the terror group's senior member confirmed.