Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Nov. 8, 2020

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,483 more coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

The overall tally now stands at 391,739, the ministry said.

A total of 1,928 additional patients recovered, raising that number to 336,221, while the death toll rose by 81 to 10,803.

Turkey replaced its central bank governor. Former finance minister Naci Agbal was appointed to the post.

Turkish President Erdogan discussed the Upper-Karabakh with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Erdogan told Putin that Armenia must end its occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Turkey's main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, congratulated incoming US president and vice president on their electoral victory.

A 1,500-year-old human male skeleton was unearthed in the ancient city of Perre in southeast Adiyaman province.

– US elections

Joe Biden captured the US presidency by beating US President Donald Trump. The new US president-elect defeated the incumbent to end days of heated anticipation as officials tallied pivotal ballots.

Americans celebrated Biden’s victory in cities across the country.

Leaders of countries in the American region congratulated Biden.

Canada, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, and Uruguay leaders hailed elections results.

Arab leaders congratulated Biden on his election victory as European leaders congratulated him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on capturing the White House.

Iran reacted to US election results with guarded optimism.

-Azerbaijan-Armenia row

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced his army liberated 16 more villages in the Upper Karabakh region from Armenia's occupation.

An Azerbaijani teen was killed in an Armenian rocket attack on a village in the country’s Barda region.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Africa’s coronavirus cases now total more than 1.8 million and deaths near 44,500, according to latest figures.

Pakistan recorded 1,502 infections — the highest single-day tally since July 30 — pushing cases to 341,753.

India registered 50,000 new infections. According to an update released by health authorities, 50,356 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking that number to 8.46 million.

The death toll stands at 125,562, which includes 577 new fatalities.

Libya registered five more fatalities and 595 new cases.

Kuwait recorded four fatalities, 742 infections and 626 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The Gulf state’s case tally rose to 131,205 cases, including 808 deaths and 121,889 recoveries.

United Arab Emirates Health Ministry said another four fatalities and 1,141 new cases were detected, while 672 patients recovered, taking the country’s figure to 141,032 cases, including 514 deaths and 137,608 recoveries.

Qatari health authorities registered 202 new infections along with the recovery of 194 patients in the past 24 hours. Qatar's case tally stood at 134,013, including 232 deaths and 131,075 recoveries.

– Other global developments

Arab nations slammed Israel for razing a Palestinian village. Palestine, the Arab League Qatar and Jordan strongly condemned Israel’s demolition of the village in the occupied West Bank.

India voted in local elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak earlier this year, polls, which are the first large-scale elections in the country, are being held in three phases, and results will be declared next week.

Ethiopia moved to form an interim administration in the opposition-ruled Tigray region.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah decried US sanctions on politician Gebran Bassil.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk