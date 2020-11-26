Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – November 26, 2020

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 28,351 more coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, including 6,814 symptomatic cases, according to Health Ministry data released Wednesday.

The total number of symptomatic cases in the country reached 467,730.

The country saw 168 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the country, bringing the death toll to 12,840.

A total of 3,911 patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 385,480.

Turkey announced that it had completed all production processes for an adult-type tetanus-diphtheria vaccine developed with domestic resources.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is making good progress on a local COVID-19 vaccine and targets administering doses by April at the latest.

Ankara will take necessary steps in every field against the EU’s Operation Irini over the illegal search of a Turkish-flagged vessel bound for Libya, Turkey’s National Security Council said Wednesday.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 17 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

– COVID-19 pandemic

Global coronavirus cases surpassed the 60 million mark Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy on Wednesday reported 722 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, down from a peak of over 850 on Tuesday, the highest in the second wave of the pandemic.

As Spain’s coronavirus figures showed some improvement Wednesday, the country’s leaders still seem far from ironing out a plan for the upcoming holiday seasons.

Russia on Wednesday reported a new record number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second day in a row.

Indonesia on Wednesday reported 5,534 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in the country, bringing the nationwide tally to 511,836.

At least 50,296 people have died across Africa due to the novel coronavirus since February, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Wednesday.

Colombia's first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for the coronavirus, said the president's office.

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

– Other developments around globe

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60.

The Azerbaijani army entered the Kalbajar region after 27 years of Armenian occupation.

An explosion has damaged an oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, according to local sources.

A British Foreign Office minister has resigned in protest against a government announcement of a sizeable cut in foreign aid.