Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – November 3, 2020

By Handan Kazanci

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 98, the country’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.

A total of 147 people are currently being treated at medical facilities, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It added that 994 people were injured, with 847 of them discharged from hospitals.

On Friday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, with a population of around 4.37 million.

A victim of last week’s magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey was reunited early Monday with her dog when it was rescued after being trapped 65 hours beneath the rubble.

Around 10 hours after the quake on Friday, Gizem Ileri was rescued from the debris by a team of volunteers who also saved her dog Ares.

Turkey registered 2,302 novel coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Monday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 379,775, the ministry said.

Some 1,521 patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 327,007, while the death toll rose by 76 to 10,402.

A total of 139,103 COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 14.2 million.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

France reported 52,518 new coronavirus cases Monday, marking the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic in the country.

Official data showed that 418 people died from the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 37,435.

The total number of cases in the country rose to 1.46 million.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 39,059, with 233 new fatalities over the past day, according to Health Ministry data released Monday.

The country registered 22,253 cases over the past 24 hours, while the overall tally now stands at 731,588.

The Spanish government ruled out full lockdowns in hard-hit regions Monday as the Health Ministry reported a record-breaking 55,019 new coronavirus infections over the weekend.

The number of new cases, which does not include data from Catalonia on Sunday, is the highest three-day spike so far, but only slightly higher than last weekend’s increase of 52,000.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his decision to impose a national lockdown in England starting Thursday, saying he was “truly sorry for the anguish these measures will impose.”

Parliament will vote on the lockdown Wednesday. The opposition Labour Party will back the government, but some Conservative Party MPs are expected to rebel against their own prime minister.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that its chief has not yet tested for COVID-19 but that he is self-quarantining after making contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a twice-weekly webinar for the media from his home, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus answered a few questions about his absence from the organization's headquarters, mostly repeating what he had tweeted earlier about his self-isolation.

– Upper Karabakh conflict

The Azerbaijani army has liberated eight more villages in the Upper Karabakh region from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijan's president announced Monday.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Chaprand, Haji Isaqli, Gosha Bulag villages of Jabrayil, Dere Gilatagh and Boyuk Gilatagh villages of Zangilan, Ishigli, Muradkhanli, and Milanli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan's Armed Forces! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

The president of Azerbaijan on Monday received a former prime minister of Turkey.

According to a statement by the Azerbaijani presidency, Ilham Aliyev met Binali Yildirim and an accompanying Turkish parliamentary delegation in the capital Baku.

Citing Turkey's support for his country, Aliyev said the latest developments further strengthened ties between the two countries.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly as well as international organizations demand the "immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces" from the occupied Azerbaijani territory.

– Other developments

At least one person was killed and 15 others wounded in Austria’s capital Monday evening in a suspected terrorist attack by multiple gunmen.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told ORF television that one of the gunmen was shot and killed by the police and a major anti-terror operation was continuing to arrest the others.

“I would like to call on all our citizens to stay inside, stay at their premises and keep away from public places. An operation against suspected terrorists is still ongoing,” he said.

Several gunmen armed with rifles targeted people in six locations in Vienna’s city center around 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), according to the police.

Twitter said Monday that it will add a warning label to any posts that prematurely declare a victor in the US's presidential and congressional elections.

The labels will tell readers one of at least two messages, either "Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted," or "Official sources called this race differently."