Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – November 9, 2020

By Ahmet Gencturk

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,516 more novel coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Sunday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 395,255, the ministry said.

A total of 2,018 patients recovered over the past day, taking the total to 338,239, while the death toll rose by 84 to 10,887.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the injustices faced by Western countries.

Turkish security officials said Sunday that Turkey shared in-depth information about the Daesh terrorist responsible for the recent gun attack in Vienna with Austrian authorities in 2019.

24 Izmir quake victims are still getting treatment, Turkey's environment and urbanization minister said Sunday.

Kenyan athletes clinched crowns Sunday in the 42nd Istanbul Marathon, the world’s only intercontinental footrace. Benard Cheruiyot Sang finished the men’s race first and Diana Chemtai Kipyogei claimed the women’s title.

– US Elections

US President-elect Joe Biden pledged unity in his victory speech late Saturday.

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that he won the US presidential race despite his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, garnering more than 270 electoral votes.

African leaders have welcomed Joe Biden’s electoral victory, expressing hope that Biden's win will boost trade and other relations between the continent and the US.

Asian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his election win. In their messages, they said they would work to strengthen bilateral relations and peace in the region.

-Azerbaijan-Armenia row

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced Sunday that the Azerbaijani army had liberated the city of Shusha from Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijanis celebrated Shusha’s liberation from Armenian occupation. Crowds came out on streets Sunday with Azerbaijani and Turkish flags after Aliyev’s announcement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on Sunday over Shusha’s liberation.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday received Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Global coronavirus cases totaled over 50 million as of Sunday. According to data released by US-based John Hopkins University, more than 1.25 million people have lost their lives to COVID-19, while the number of recoveries totals nearly 33 million.

France saw a sharp drop in coronavirus infections Sunday, a welcome respite after three days of watching numbers careen out of control. A staggering 86,852 cases were recorded Saturday — an all-time high for the country — but they fell by nearly half to 40,439 over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

– Other global developments

Iraq and Saudi Arabia agreed to boost economic cooperation. The countries on Sunday announced an agreement to bolster cooperation in the fields of economy and investment.

The Israeli cabinet on Sunday approved the construction of a new settlement near the border with the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli Channel 12.

UAE carrier FlyDubai landed in Israel on Sunday. The carrier will operate two flights daily between Dubai and Tel Aviv as of Nov. 26.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday to pull back outgoing President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century.”

The Kashmiri diaspora on Sunday decried India’s raids on civil groups.

Guinea’s Supreme Court on Sunday approved incumbent President Alpha Conde’s victory in the Oct. 18 elections.