Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Oct. 16, 2020

Turkey registered 1,693 more coronavirus patients and 1,311 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkey’s patient count to date now stands at 342,143, with recoveries totaling 299,679, according to ministry data.

Some 116,103 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past day, raising the total to over 12 million. The death toll from the virus reached 9,080, as 66 more patients died.

Refuting early election rumors, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the presidential election will be held on schedule in June 2023.

At least three people were killed and five others were injured Thursday when Armenia’s shelling targeted a group of civilians during a funeral ceremony in Azerbaijani city of Terter, Azerbaijani officials said.

On the other hand, the Azerbaijani army liberated six more villages from Armenia's occupation. President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter that the villages of Arish, Doshulu, Edishe, Dudukchi, Edilli, and Chiraguz were liberated.

Missiles fired by opposing sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hit a district in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, south of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, Iranian state media said Thursday. A civilian was injured in the attack.

Warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militia fired four rockets aimed at targeting Libyan army troops deployed west of Sirte, said a military spokesman on Thursday. No casualties were reported afterwards.

In Somalia, at least 13 soldiers were killed when they were ambushed by al-Shabaab in the agricultural town of Afgoye, security sources said. Locals from the Bullow village where the attack happened reported hearing heavy gun battle lasting for hours.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced resignation after weeks of protests against Oct. 4 parliamentary vote.

Spain saw new coronavirus infections surge Thursday by more than 13,300 cases.

Italy registered its highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic with 8,804 cases in the past 24 hours.

London’s mayor imposed tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the city. Londoners will be banned from indoor meetings with people from other households, either at homes or in pubs.

Germany reported 6,638 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, the highest one-day toll since the pandemic began.