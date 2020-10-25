Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Oct. 25, 2020

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,091 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 359,784, according to the Health Ministry.

A total of 1,573 additional patients recovered during the past day, raising the count to 313,093, while the death toll rose 69 to 9,727.

The mayor of Istanbul tested positive for the virus.

Ekrem Imamoglu said he is well and recovering in the hospital.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Europe was preparing its own end amid rising Islamophobia across the continent.

Erdogan's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world."

Following Erdogan’s statements, France recalled its ambassador in Turkey for consultations.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The global tally infections surpassed 42.5 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Italy reported its highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic with 19,644 new cases. The total number of confirmed infections reached 504,509.

It also registered 151 new deaths in the past day, bringing fatalities to 37,210.

The UK reported 23,012 new cases, more than Friday’s count of 20,530.

Government data showed a further 174 fatalities, less than the 224 recorded Friday.

France registered 45,422 new cases, its highest single-day spike, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of cases in the country topped 1.08 million.

Meanwhile, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old is in quarantine and feeling well, spokesperson Blazej Spychalski said on Twitter.

The virus toll continued to surge in four Central Asian and Eurasian countries with more than 9,300 new cases and over 140 fatalities.

– Other global developments

Two teens died in Armenian attacks on civilian settlements, according to Azerbaijani authorities.

Armenian forces fired missiles and artillery shells toward areas of Goranboy and Tartar, according to Azerbaijan’s Chief Prosecutor’s Office.

Azerbaijan shot down an Armenian warplane, the country’s Defense Ministry said. The Armenian combat aircraft was flying above Azerbaijani positions in the Gubadli direction of the front.

In Afghanistan’s Kabul, at least 13 people have been killed and 30 injured in a suicide bombing. The attack occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, an area largely inhabited by the Shia Hazara minority.

Several Arab countries and trade groups condemned French incitement against the Islamic religion and the Holy Prophet Muhammad, warning that repeated insults fuel hatred among people.