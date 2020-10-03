Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Oct. 3, 2020

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,442 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,506 recoveries.

The overall case count stands at 321,512 in Turkey with recoveries totaling 282,657, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 114,857 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 10.6 million.

The death toll reached 8,325 with 63 more fatalities.

Turkish security authorities continued their fight against terrorism, “neutralizing” 171 terrorists in September.

Among terrorists neutralized in domestic operations were 12 listed by Turkey among its most-wanted terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

– US

US President Donald Trump was admitted to a hospital for a few days as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

Trump, who announced his diagnosis early Friday, is among patients with the highest risk factors for suffering dire health consequences from the virus. He is considered medically obese and is 74 years of age.

– Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to continue the struggle for Azerbaijan's territory in Upper Karabakh until it is freed from Armenian occupation.

Ukraine voiced support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty amid the ongoing conflict.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio expressed concerns about the conflict, saying a negotiated solution is the only way out.

Border clashes broke out Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On Monday, Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilization amid clashes.

Azerbaijan has reported 16 deaths due to Armenian attacks, while the number injured grew to 55. Also, the government in Baku said it destroyed Armenian army artillery batteries, adding that Armenia carried out missile and artillery attacks against Azerbaijan not only from the occupied areas but also from Armenian border territories.

– Diplomacy

While tensions between Turkey and Greece have escalated because of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will pay visits to Turkey and Greece next week for talks with senior officials.

– Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1 million lives in 188 countries and regions since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 34.4 million cases have been reported worldwide with recoveries surpassing 23.9 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.