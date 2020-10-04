By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,502 new novel coronavirus patients and 1,211 recoveries.

The overall case count now stands at 323,014 in Turkey, with recoveries totaling 283,868, according to Health Ministry data.

The death toll reached 8,325 with 63 more fatalities.

Efforts in Turkey to develop an indigenous vaccine for the coronavirus have reached the human trial stage, according to the country's top health official.

Security forces neutralized at least three PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival began in open-air theaters with strict coronavirus measures in place.

– Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

The Azerbaijani army liberated seven more villages from Armenian occupation after a week of clashes, Azerbaijan's president announced.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani soldiers hoisted the flag above the town of Madagiz, once occupied by Armenia.

Armenian shells bombarding civilian locations in western Azerbaijan fell near Turkish journalists stationed in Terter city.

Azerbaijan’s army troops destroyed a large amount of military equipment belonging to the Armenian military.

– US

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is "feeling well" after reports claimed the next 48 hours would be "critical" for his health.

In a tweet, Trump praised his medical team and health workers at Walter Reed Medical Center in the state of Maryland where he is receiving treatment after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis from the state of North Carolina tested positive for COVID-19, hours after Trump said he also tested positive.

– Major COVID-19 developments worldwide

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1 million lives in 188 countries and regions since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 34.7 million cases have been reported worldwide with recoveries surpassing 24.1 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

France confirmed 16,972 more cases of the virus — its highest daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic — with the total reaching 606,625.

Italy reported 2,844 new cases, confirming a surge in infections as swab tests remained steady at more than 100,000.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed two additional deaths from the outbreak, while Qatar reported one more fatality.

Palestinian authorities will reopen mosques Sunday in the Gaza Strip following a month-long closure because of the outbreak.

India’s coronavirus deaths surpassed 100,000 after the country saw 1,069 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to its health ministry.

Afghanistan reopened schools at all levels after health authorities claimed the country surmounted the first wave of the outbreak.

– Other developments

The US and EU issued coordinated sanctions on eight Belarusian officials for an ongoing crackdown on anti-government demonstrations.

Greece issued two new NAVTEX (navigational alerts) covering a wide range of areas including Turkey's area of responsibility, triggering new tensions between the two countries.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) can help resolve a dispute between Turkey and Greece on the Aegean Sea, a former Turkish ambassador to Greece suggested in an article published by a Greek newspaper.

Iraqi forces arrested 26 suspected Daesh/ISIS militants in a security swoop in northern Nineveh province, according to the defense ministry.

Government forces killed more than 1,000 Houthi rebels in clashes in war-torn Yemen in September, the Yemeni army said.

Palestinian group Hamas called for accelerating inter-Palestinian talks with a view to reaching a national roadmap for achieving reconciliation.

The US transferred $400 million worth of aid, mostly consisting of security equipment, to the YPG/PKK terror organization in Syria, local sources said.

Sudan's transitional government signed a peace deal with several rebel groups, amid high hopes for an end to years of conflict in regions across the country.

A Russian cargo plane carrying Syrian fighters landed in Libya's Sirte province, controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan army said.

Two members of the Muslim Brotherhood arrested in anti-coup demonstrations in 2013 have been executed in Egypt, according to a UK-based human rights organization.