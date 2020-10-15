Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – October 15, 2020

By Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 1,671 COVID-19 cases and 1,396 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The country’s case count now stands at 340,450 with recoveries totaling 298,368, according to Health Ministry data.

The death toll from the virus reached 9,014 with 57 more fatalities.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least five terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq. Security forces neutralized at least eight other terrorists in southeastern Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosted Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar and discussed bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

Cavusoglu also spoke by phone with his Belgian counterpart Sophie Wilmes on bilateral relations and regional issues.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Barron Trump, US President Donald Trump's youngest son, contracted COVID-19 after his parents were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The number of daily coronavirus infections in Spain surged by nearly 12,000, taking the total number of cases past 900,000. An additional 209 deaths were also reported in the country.

Italy reported its highest jump in daily coronavirus infections since the peak of the outbreak in late March, confirming a resurgence of the contagion that risks forcing the country to a new lockdown.

Meanwhile, Russia set a new record for daily infections while Germany recorded its highest daily figure since April 5.

– Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan told Putin that Turkey is in favor of a permanent solution to the dispute between the two former Soviet republics over Upper Karabakh within the framework of its status in the Minsk Group and bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army has liberated eight more villages from Armenian occupation.

However, one more Azerbaijani national was killed by Armenian forces, bringing the civilian death toll in Armenian attacks to 43.

Muslim, Russian Orthodox and Jewish religious officials in Ganja, Azerbaijan on Wednesday condemned a missile attack on the city by the Armenian army.