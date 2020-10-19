Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – October 19, 2020

By Seda Sevencan

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 1,815 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Sunday.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 347,493, the ministry reported.

Some 1,504 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 304,003, while the death toll increased by 72 to reach 9,296.

Amid rising virus cases and stepped-up measures in many European countries, Turkey also has new nationwide measures on the way to combat COVID-19, the Interior Ministry announced.

Turkey on Sunday neutralized at least three YPG/PKK terrorists who opened harassing fire on the area of its cross-border anti-terrorism offensive in northern Syria, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

-Azerbaijan-Armenia row

Turkey on Sunday congratulated "brotherly and dear" Azerbaijan on the occasion of its 29th Independence Day.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group — the US, Russia and France — stand by Armenia and provide "all kinds of weapon support," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Armenian forces have already "grossly violated" a new humanitarian cease-fire only hours old, said Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The cease-fire — the second since hostilities around Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) began on Sept. 27 — only went into effect at midnight Saturday (2000GMT).

Azerbaijan shot down another Armenian Su-25 fighter jet, according to the country's Defense Ministry – the second Su-25 to be downed in as many days.

The Azerbaijani president announced that the nation’s flag was raised on a historic bridge connecting the country with Iran as its conflict with Armenia over the Karabakh region continues.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 39.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 27.4 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

India’s health ministry said the positivity rate of the coronavirus fell below 8% Sunday as cases approach nearly 7.5 million, including more than 61,000 new infections.

It also admitted for the first time that the country is witnessing “community transmission” of the novel coronavirus

Bangladesh registered 14 new coronavirus-linked deaths, the lowest daily toll since May 12, officials said Sunday.

Palestinian authorities reopened mosques in the Gaza Strip on Sunday after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A scientist who sits on the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group said that more than one coronavirus vaccine will be available at the start of 2021.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases, with a rise in the death toll as well.

Health authorities in Oman confirmed 30 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, while Libya reported 26 fatalities.

– Other global developments

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar won Sunday's presidential runoff in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with 51.69% of the vote, unofficial results showed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Ersin Tatar over his win in the Turkish Cyprus presidential runoff and said Ankara will continue efforts to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots.