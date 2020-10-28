Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – October 28, 2020

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has carried out nearly 13.5 million coronavirus tests to date, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 1,511 people won their battle against the novel pandemic over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 317,519, the ministry said.

Turkey reported 76 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past day, bringing the death toll to 9,950, the data showed.

Security forces "neutralized" at least four terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lodged a criminal complaint against Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders over an insulting tweet.

In a joint declaration, the Turkish parliament condemned remarks by the French president against Islam.

"The representatives of political parties in the Turkish Grand National Assembly strongly condemn provocative, disrespectful and dangerous remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron towards Islam and its beloved Prophet Muhammad and Muslims," it said.

A spokesman for Turkey’s ruling party criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s attitude towards Muslims and his provocative remarks about Islam.

Turkey is protesting France's attitude towards Islam, a top official from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said.

“That French President [Emmanuel] Macron directly attacked Islam and Muslims shows historic carelessness,” Numan Kurtulmus, deputy chairman of the AK Party, said on social media.

Turkey blasted French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo for publishing “loathsome so-called caricatures” purportedly of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

The global tally of coronavirus infections crossed 43.80 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Russia reported 320 fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus – the biggest single-day death toll since the beginning of the pandemic earlier this year. Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went into self-isolation after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

British health officials reported 367 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours — the highest single-day toll since the end of May.

Italy reported a new record-high in coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic with 21,994 cases as the government rushed to approve new financial aid for businesses hit by further restrictions.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to pick up speed in Spain, with the Health Ministry reporting 18,418 new daily infections as the country’s doctors began their first national strike in 25 years.

Greece's fresh COVID-19 cases skyrocketed, with health authorities announcing 1,259 new infections, pushing the total to 32,752.

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said he tested positive for coronavirus.

– Upper Karabakh conflict

At least four civilians were killed and 10 wounded when the Armenian army targeted civilian settlements in Azerbaijan in a breach of a cease-fire.

US President Donald Trump said the collapse of a recent cease-fire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is "disappointing."

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned Armenia for "inhumane attacks on civilians" in Azerbaijan.

"We strongly condemn Armenia's inhumane attacks and call on the countries having conscience and responsibility to stop the war crimes that Armenia continues to commit," it said in a statement.

Iran has prepared a proposal for a permanent solution to the Upper Karabakh conflict, said a Iranian top diplomat.

– Other developments

Facing a backlash, the Paris representation of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq removed a message of support for France, which is under fire for its recent anti-Islamic statements.

A top official of the Turkic Council, an international organization comprising some of the Turkic countries, expressed concern over the display and publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

Calls are growing in the Muslim world to boycott French goods in protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial plans to crack down on "Islamist separatism" and continue publishing blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

At least seven children were killed and 70 others wounded in an explosion at a religious seminary in northwestern Pakistan, an official said.

The EU’s border agency announced that it launched an internal investigation into Greece’s illegal pushbacks of migrants after various reports by international media outlets.

Algeria’s president has been hospitalized at a military facility, according to a statement by the Algerian presidency. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, 75, decided to place himself in isolation on Oct. 24 after senior government officials tested positive for the coronavirus.