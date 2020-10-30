Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – October 30, 2020

By Ahmet Gencturk

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey registered 2,319 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Thursday.

The country’s overall tally now stands at 370,832, the ministry said.

Some 1,581 patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 320,762, while the death toll rose by 72 to reach 10,099.

A total of 134,416 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the tally to over 13.7 million.

Turkey commemorated the 97th anniversary of Republic Day.

The world also congratulated Turkey on its 97th Republic Day.

Turkey condemned a terrorist attack at the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice, France.

“There can be no reason to excuse the killing of a human being and justify violence," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Numan Kurtulmus, deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, also reacted to the violent attack.

Turkey arrested over 90 far-left terror suspects in counter-terrorism operations across 12 provinces

Separately, Turkish forces arrested 9 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects.

The Turkish Presidency announced culture and art awards winners

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

France reported 47,637 cases of infection, a rise of 11,200 over Wednesday. Total infections now stand at 1,282,769.

Some 250 new deaths were also reported, with the total number of fatalities now at 36,020.

Spain extended a state of emergency amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.

Officials reported another 23,580 cases, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed infections to 1.16 million.

Active hospitalizations also jumped significantly, with 17,520 active COVID-19 patients now using 14% of Spain’s total hospital beds and 26% of intensive care units.

The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by 173, bringing the total to 35,639.

Italy on Thursday hit a new record of 26,831 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of infections rose to 616,595, while fatalities jumped by 217 — above the 200 mark for the third day in a row — raising the death toll to 38,122.

Russia saw new highs Thursday in COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

For the third day in a row, fatalities caused by the virus hit another record, with 366 deaths over the last 24 hours, almost 10% higher compared to the previous day.

Also, the daily growth in coronavirus cases showed a new high — 17,717 people tested positive for COVID-19 since Wednesday — raising the number of active cases to 368,351, while the country's total number of infections surpassed 1.57 million.

– Upper Karabakh conflict

The Turkish and Azerbaijani foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in the Upper Karabakh region by phone, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a document Thursday to establish temporary special administrations in regions liberated from the occupation of Armenia in Upper Karabakh.

Azerbaijan shot down two more Armenian SU-25 warplanes.

Azerbaijani armed forces continued their combat operations Thursday in the Khojavend, Fuzuli and Gubadli directions of the front.

-Other developments

Turkey initiated a social program in Bangladesh to support residents in arranging volunteer health camps and promote “safe travels” during the coronavirus pandemic with the involvement of youths.

In Libya, the High Council of State urged the head of the Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj, to stay on Thursday until a new presidential council is selected in order to avoid a political vacuum and for the country’s stability.

The EU condemned the deadly terror attack in France.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted solidarity with France after a knife attack in Nice killed three people.

The Trump administration notified Congress on Thursday of its intent to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Three workers from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed in a militant attack Thursday in Kashmir.

Russia will not allow anti-Islam media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.