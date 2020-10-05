Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – October 5, 2020

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,429 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,182 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The country’s overall infection count now stands at 324,443, with recoveries totalling 285,050, according to ministry data.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Fayez al Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), in Istanbul.

At least 148 asylum seekers were held in eastern and southeastern Turkey, according to local sources.

– Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Azerbaijan said Armenian armed forces have shelled its second largest city, Ganja, escalating the conflict that flared up last week.

Turkey strongly condemned Armenia's latest attacks on Azerbaijan's second largest city of Ganja.

Additionally, Armenian forces launched a missile attack on Mingachevir, an industrial city in Azerbaijan, according to a senior presidential official.

Azerbaijan’s armed forces have liberated another town from Armenian occupation amid ongoing border clashes in Upper Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev announced.

Turkey said members of the PKK/YPG terror group collaborating with Armenian terrorists in Upper Karabakh should leave the region immediately.

Azerbaijan's state news agency thanked Anadolu Agency on Sunday for its reporting on the liberation of a town in Upper Karabakh from Armenia.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1 million lives in 188 countries and regions since it was first detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 35 million cases have been reported worldwide with recoveries surpassing 24.4 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Ukraine registered 4,140 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 226,462, the health minister announced.

Israel's Environment Protection Minister Gila Gamliel tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,041 new infections from the coronavirus outbreak while Qatar registered 159 cases.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir re-imposed lockdown measures Sunday to help curb surging novel coronavirus infections as well as violations of health guidelines.

Legendary fashion designer Kenzo Takada died in the French capital Sunday from the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson announced.

– Other global developments

Saudi Arabian authorities re-opened the Muslim holy places for the Umrah pilgrimage on Sunday after a six-month hiatus due to the novel coronavirus.

Jordan’s King Abdullah has accepted the resignation of the country's premier Omar al-Razzaz but asked him to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new prime minister is designated and a new Cabinet is formed.

Turkey strongly condemned Israeli authorities for reportedly approving new settlement units in the occupied West Bank.

Turkey and Greece postponed their next round of technical negotiations on the Eastern Mediterranean, according to security sources.

Iraqi security forces arrested two Daesh/ISIS militants in the capital Baghdad, according to the Interior Ministry.