Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – October 8, 2020

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,581 more cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,355 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said.

The overall case count now stands at 329,138, with recoveries totaling 288,954, according to ministry data.

Some 116,608 more COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to over 11.16 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,609 with 56 more fatalities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Gulf state of Qatar, the second destination of his single-day working visit after Kuwait.

Turkey’s parliament ratified a motion extending authorization to launch cross-border anti-terrorist operations in northern Iraq and Syria.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

US President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office after his physician said he is showing no coronavirus symptoms.

In a race to produce medicine to treat the deadly COVID-19 disease, one more vaccine being developed by Chinese scientists has shown “safe” results in the first phase of trials.

Spain remains in the throes of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Health Ministry reporting nearly 10,500 additional cases to take the tally to more than 835,000.

The Scottish government banned pubs and restaurants from serving alcoholic beverages indoors as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tunisia has imposed a 15-day curfew in four states to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, state-run television announced.

Twelve people died from the coronavirus in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, the second-highest single-day tally in the last several months, the Health Ministry said. The fresh casualties raised the total number of deaths from the virus to 6,535 since March.

India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 6.7 million as the country registered 72,049 infections in the past 24 hours.

Israel registered 4,674 new coronavirus infections, according to the Health Ministry.

Malaysia recorded a total of 1,126 active COVID-19 cases among prison inmates and staff across the country.

At least 239 more coronavirus-related fatalities, the highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, have raised the death toll in Iran to 27,658, the Health Ministry said.

Local health authorities in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE confirmed new fatalities and infections from the novel coronavirus.

South Africa recorded 145 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17,248, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

– Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Azerbaijani troops continued to inflict heavy blows on the Armenian military amid ongoing border clashes between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s defense system prevented a second missile attack by Armenia on the city of Yevlakh.

Azerbaijanis living in villages close to conflict zones and exposed to attacks from the Armenian military are taking shelter in schools and other public buildings.

– Other global developments

Two scientists are sharing the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the tools to edit DNA, the molecular basis of all life on Earth, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

Last month was the warmest September ever recorded on the planet, according to Europe’s climate body.

Derek Chauvin, a white former US police officer charged in the killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota was released on a $1 million bond.

Israeli forces arrested Palestinian police officers and confiscated their weapons in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Kuwait’s new emir named his brother as the Gulf country’s crown prince, the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

A Greek court found the leadership of the far-right Golden Dawn party guilty on charges of forming a criminal organization, state broadcaster ERT reported.

One person is feared dead and three others suffered gunshot wounds in an attack on a UN humanitarian aid convoy in South Sudan, the UN food agency said.