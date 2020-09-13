Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Sept. 13, 2020

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,509 more coronavirus cases and 1,207 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 289,635, including 257,731 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

The COVID-19 death toll in Turkey increased by 48 to 6,999.

A total of 98,326 more tests were conducted, pushing that number to more than 8.4 million.

A sandstorm hit Ankara, affecting life in the city.

Turkish security forces neutralized 118 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria in the last 10 days, said the National Defense Ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a Sept. 12, 1980 coup is “inscribed in the minds of our people as one of the darkest days of our political history.”

– Eastern Mediterranean issue

Ankara will always support unconditional dialogue on the Eastern Mediterranean issue since it believes that the one who is in the right does not stay away from the negotiation table, Turkey’s top diplomat said.

Recalling France’s massacres in Algeria and Rwanda, Erdogan said the French President Emmanuel Macron “cannot lecture us on humanity.”

Spain and Italy, along with Portugal and Malta, contained Macron’s offensive against Turkey, urging dialogue and negotiation to resolve the Eastern Mediterranean issue during a southern EU states summit, Spanish media reported.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India continued to record a massive increase in coronavirus cases, as it registered nearly 98,000 new infections.

Brazil reported 874 more fatalities from the coronavirus, while Mexico saw 534, health authorities said.

South Africa recorded 1,816 new cases and 49 deaths, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

More than 3,900 new cases and greater than 80 fatalities were reported across several Eurasian and Central Asian countries.

Health authorities in Arab countries confirmed more cases and deaths from the pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported 1,007 new cases, the country’s Health Ministry said, its highest daily spike since the first case was reported in the UAE.

– Normalization deal between Bahrain and Israel

A deal between Bahrain and Israel to normalize relations invited a storm of condemnations from political parties and groups across the Arab world.

Iran decried characterized the agreement as “shameful” and a “humiliating act.”

Jordan announced that necessary steps to achieve a fair peace should come from Israel.

Bahrain’s parliament called on the government to consult with the legislative authority regarding the agreement.

– Other global developments

Landmark intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents commenced in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The Taliban announced the release of 22 Afghan soldiers as warring parties began talks.

The Yellow Vests were out in force again in France with demands for a more equitable way of life in the Republic far from over, after being shelved for most of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mali adopted a roadmap for governance and an 18-month transition charter, the military junta announced at the end of three days of national dialogue.

The Yemeni army announced it took control of a Houthi command center in the northern province of Al-Jawf.

At least 50 artisanal miners were killed when a gold mine collapsed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said.

French oil giant Total said it reached an agreement with Uganda on the construction of a crude oil pipeline.

Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre announced he would run for the presidency in next year’s election.

Spanish football club Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone tested positive for the coronavirus, the club announced.

Japan's Naomi Osaka won the US Open after defeating Victoria Azarenka in the women's final.