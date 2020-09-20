Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Sept. 19, 2020

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,538 more coronavirus cases and 1,312 recoveries.

The tally of infections rose to 301,348 in Turkey, including 266,117 recoveries, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

With the deaths of 68 patients, the number of fatalities rose to 7,445.

Turkey’s production levels continued to rise in the third quarter as it has overcome a significant portion of the economic effects from the coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish president said Saturday.

Turkey condemned the conviction of seven Crimean Tatars on "terror" charges by a Russian court earlier this week.

At least three PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Turkey as part of anti-terror activities.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Brazil reported 858 more fatalities from the virus, while Mexico registered 624 additional deaths.

India continues to see a spike in cases as it crossed the 5.3 million mark. The Health Ministry said the country is globally number one in recoveries.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed 90 additional infections in the Gaza Strip. “The number of active cases has risen to 1,810 since March,” it said.

Jordan confirmed 213 news cases, taking the number of infections to 4,344 while the United Arab Emirates reported 865 more cases, raising its tally to 83,433.

– Other global developments

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Turkey to reopen a "responsible dialogue" on the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish Cypriot prime minister said no one has a right to put Turkish Cypriots into risk by calling for a federal solution to resolve the Cyprus issue.

Russia sent 400 pro-regime militias from Syria’s northeastern Qamisli region to Libya to fight for warlord Khalifa Haftar in exchange for money.

Law enforcement officials reportedly intercepted a package containing the ricin poison sent to US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

The Lebanese army said nine people are still missing after last month’s explosion at the Beirut Port.