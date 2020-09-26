Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Sept. 26, 2020

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,665 new coronavirus cases and 1,318 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The overall case count stands at 311,455 with 273,282 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

The death toll from the virus reached 7,858 with 73 new fatalities.

Turkey's foreign minister harshly criticized US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for anti-Turkey remarks.

"@SpeakerPelosi's rise to become Speaker of the House is what is truly worrisome for American democracy, given her blatant ignorance. You will learn to respect the Turkish people's will," Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

– Major COVID-19 developments worldwide

British authorities announced that 6,874 people across the UK in the past 24 hours tested positive for coronavirus.

The new tally broke the record for daily cases that was set Thursday, when the figure was 6,634. The total number of positive test results stands at 423,236.

Russia has seen an increasing number cases in the past week, with 7,212 new infections reported — its biggest daily number since June.

The number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Russia surpassed 1.13 million, with active cases standing at 181,846, according to the country's emergency team.

Israel recorded 7,527 cases in the past 24 hours, which is its highest single-day figure since February.

Iraq reported close to 4,600 new cases and 68 deaths.

The nationwide death toll stands at 8,867, according to the Health Ministry.

– Other developments

Two pilots were killed when their helicopter crashed in northern Afghanistan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologized to South Korea for the killing of an official who went missing in a border region, local media reported.

In a formal notice to South Korea, Kim said he was “very sorry” for “disappointing” President Moon Jae-in and other South Koreans in connection with the incident, according to state-run Yonhap News Agency.

Albania announced it was closing three schools run by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

Four people were injured in a knife attack near the former headquarters of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

Two victims are in a state of "absolute urgency," according to statements by police. Reports indicate the injuries were possibly made by a machete or an ax.

The country has launched an anti-terrorism probe into the attack.

The death toll from a military plane crash reached 25, according to a statement by the chief prosecutor in Ukraine.

The prosecutor’s office said an investigation has been launched into the crash of an AN-26 type military plane near Kharkiv that also severely injured two people who jumped from the aircraft as it approached the ground.