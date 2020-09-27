Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – Sept. 27, 2020

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,511 new coronavirus cases and 1,232 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The overall case count stands at 312,966 with 274,514 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 102,009 more coronavirus tests were conducted, bringing the total to more than 9.9 million, while the death toll in Turkey reached 7,929, with 71 new fatalities.

More than 2,100 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are currently quarantined in Turkey, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

“As of Sept. 26, a total of 2,157 people are in isolation in dormitories and hostels that have a capacity of 92,790,” it said in a statement.

Turkey continues to protect its maritime rights and interests “with a strong will and unshakeable faith,” the country’s president said.

Turkey's parliament speaker “regretfully” condemned US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for anti-Turkey remarks.

"I regretfully condemn Nancy Pelosi,…, for making Turkey the subject&addressee of her heinous language which she uses in domestic political payoffs in the US and making ignorant and disrespectful characterizations about Turkey," Mustafa Sentop wrote on Twitter.

The EU imposing sanctions on Turkey would be profoundly irrational, said Turkey’s communications director.

Seven suspects were arrested during an operation against the PKK/KCK terror group, according to authorities.

– Major COVID-19 developments worldwide

India’s coronavirus count crossed the 5.9 million mark with 85,362 news cases, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health.

More than 75% of COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh have recovered, authorities said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland registered record numbers of new cases, official statistics showed.

– Other developments

At least 40 people were reportedly killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria’s Logos State.

The Boston Celtics avoided elimination in Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals by defeating the Miami Heat 121-108,

US President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Matchday 5 action started in France's top football division Ligue 1 with Lille defeating Nantes 2-0.

The US Army sent 70 trucks to Syria through the al-Waleed border crossing with Iraq.

Iraq’s foreign minister arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit of wide-ranging talks in the wake of the US warning it might close its Baghdad Embassy because of threats, including from Iranian-backed militias.

At least six people were killed in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.

European Council President Charles Michel announced a EU-Ukraine summit will be held Oct. 6.

The death toll stands at 26 from a military plane crash in Ukraine, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib resigned after failing to form a new government.

At least 16 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed and 40 children rescued in a military operation in southwestern Somalia, officials said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that in coming days arrest warrants would be issued for military personnel allegedly involved in the disappearance of 43 students in 2014.