Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – September 10, 2020

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey confirmed 1,673 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 284,943.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 943 more patients recovered from COVID-19, pushing the overall number to 254,188.

Turkey will always stand by the people of Mali for the establishment of constitutional order after the military coup last month in the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on an official visit to Bamako.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed 2,250 food parcels to people with disabilities in Yemen as part of a campaign launched in May.

Turkey neutralized two wanted terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Tunceli province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced Wednesday.

One more family was reunited with their son kidnapped by the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey’s Mardin province.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

As of late Wednesday, the worldwide tally for novel coronavirus infections had reached 27.69 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since originating in Wuhan, China in December, the pandemic has claimed over 900,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, India, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Recoveries now exceed 18.6 million globally.

– Other global developments

The Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen reported that it had "reasonable grounds" to believe that groups involved in Yemen's bloody six-year conflict have committed human rights atrocities including war crimes.

The European Union has secured 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from medical firms BioNTech and Pfizer.

