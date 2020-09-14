Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – September 14, 2020

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 1,527 more coronavirus cases and 1,102 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 291,162, including 258,833 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Turkey rose to 7,056 with 57 additions over the past day.

A total of 96,097 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to nearly 8.52 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,267, the data showed.

An international think tank placed Turkey's first lady among the world's top 10 most influential Muslim figures.

A Turkish soldier was martyred in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province, the Interior Ministry said.

– Eastern Mediterranean issue

Greece's violation of international treaties by arming 18 Aegean islands serves only to escalate tensions and sabotage dialogue, Turkey's top defense official said.

Greece’s prime minister said he is ready to talk with Turkey’s president if tensions between Greece and Turkey ease.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

India’s coronavirus pandemic figure crossed the 4.7 million mark after it recorded more than 94,000 new cases, according to health ministry figures.

Brazil reported 814 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus while Mexico saw 421 over the past 24 hours, health authorities said.

Over 3,900 new cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 80 fatalities were reported across several Eurasian and Central Asian countries.

Australia reported 41 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with most in southeastern Victoria state, along with four deaths.

New fatalities and coronavirus cases were reported across major European nations.

Schools in Italy will reopen Monday after six months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in a key test for the fragile ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ahead of regional elections later this month.

– Normalization deal between Bahrain and Israel

The Gulf state of Oman welcomed a US-sponsored agreement between Bahrain and Israel to normalize their relations.

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) forbade any normalization of relations with the Israeli occupation authorities.

– Other global developments

The US film Nomadland won a top prize, the Golden Lion, at the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2010 after beating the Houston Rockets 119-96 and winning the semifinals series 4-1.

Mercedes team's Lewis Hamilton claimed the ninth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy.

Dominic Thiem won the men’s singles title at the 2020 US Open in New York, beating Alexander Zverev in an epic final.

At least 33 people have been killed in wildfires that are raging along the US West Coast, according to multiple reports.

Libya’s eastern-based government aligned with warlord Khalifa Haftar resigned amid rising protests in a number of cities over deteriorating living conditions and corruption, the Tobruk-based parliament announced on its website.

Palestinian health authorities registered two fatalities and 100 infections from the coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip.