Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – September 28, 2020

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey on Sunday strongly condemned an attack by Armenian forces on Azerbaijani settlements in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. “We strongly condemn the Armenian attack, which is a clear violation of international law and caused civilian casualties,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A team of reporters from Turkey’s Anadolu Agency came under fire Sunday during the cross-border attack by the Armenian army on Azerbaijan. The reporters went to border areas in the early hours of the morning to monitor the attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements.

Turkey on Sunday reported 1,467 new coronavirus cases and 1,116 recoveries over the past 24 hours. The country's overall case count now stands at 314,433 with 275,630 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

Some 101,119 coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 10 million, while the death toll in Turkey from the virus reached 7,997 with 68 new fatalities.

– Other developments

Those trying to intimidate Azerbaijan will regret it, Azerbaijan’s leader said Sunday, referring to the Armenian army's large-scale military provocations on the frontline early in the morning. The Azerbaijani army has liberated seven villages in the Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions from Armenian occupation.

Amid its attacks on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and border violations, Armenia declared martial law and a general mobilization Sunday due to the situation in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the country’s prime minister.

Azerbaijan’s parliament declared a state of war Sunday in some of its cities and regions following Armenia’s border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The EU, NATO and the UN on Sunday called for an immediate halt to border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The UK’s main opposition Labour Party has a lead in the polls over the ruling Conservatives for the first time since Boris Johnson became prime minister, according to pollsters Opinium.