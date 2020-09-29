Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – September 29, 2020

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Turkey exceeded infections for the first time in weeks, according to daily Health Ministry figures.

The country reported 1,412 more COVID-19 cases as well as 1,422 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Overall infections now stand at 315,845, including 277,052 recoveries.

A Turkish doctor gave the first shot of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by China to a health worker.

A Turkish soldier succumbed to his wounds Monday from a terrorist attack in northern Iraq, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

Security forces "neutralized" at least four armed terrorists in eastern Turkey, said the Interior Ministry, while Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's Defense Ministry announced.

Seven more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, said the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

Turkish security forces arrested Islom Saydalimov, who allegedly has links with Al Qaeda, in southern Hatay province, the country's Interior Ministry announced. Also a wanted PKK terrorist in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list was among three recently neutralized in eastern Turkey, the ministry said.

-Azerbaijan-Armenia row

After border clashes broke out when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions in the occupied Upper Karabakh region, Armenian artillery fire killed three civilians in western Azerbaijan, wounding two others.

Also, mercenaries of Armenian origin from Syria have been identified among Armenia's casualties, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on partial military mobilization in the country following border clashes at the Armenia-Azerbaijan frontier, while Azerbaijan also issued a final warning to Armenia, which is continuing to attack civilian settlements.

The Azerbaijani army cleared several "advantageous high grounds" around Talysh village of the occupying Armenian forces, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkey’s president called on Armenia to immediately end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories so peace will reign in the region again. Meanwhile, Turkey's mainstream political parties unanimously condemned the Armenian attack on Azerbaijan.

Russia called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint and give up military methods of conducting affairs.

– Major COVID-19 developments worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 6 million mark as 82,170 fresh infections were reported over the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Monday.

Between Friday and Monday, Spain registered nearly 32,000 more coronavirus cases and 179 deaths as the government continues to clash with local officials in Madrid over tightening measures.

Britain’s health secretary announced in parliament Monday legal restrictions on indoor mixing between households in any setting in parts of northeast England.

Monday became the start of a series of new measures in France announced by Health Minister Olivier Veran during a televised news conference last week.

Greek authorities have reported the first death of a refugee from the novel coronavirus.

Canada is reporting a record number of cases of COVID-19 in its two most populated provinces because of a “cavalier attitude” toward the pandemic, particularly among younger adults, said health officials.

South Korea imposed severe restrictions for the next two weeks to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

A total of 35,440 people have died of the novel coronavirus across Africa, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

At least 335 more lives were lost to the novel coronavirus while over 14,300 new infections were confirmed in Brazil over the last 24 hours, health authorities said late Sunday.

– Other developments

Quim Torra was ousted from his post as president of Catalonia as the Spanish Supreme Court upheld a sentence that bars him from holding public office for a year and a half.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias to discuss bilateral relations as well as recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, who arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit, said he held a "constructive meeting" with Pakistan's foreign minister.

Anti-regime demonstrations across Egypt continued to rage through Sunday night, local news reports said.

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog arrested top opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case after a court rejected his bail plea.

Five civilians, including two women and three children, were killed in a rocket attack near Baghdad airport Monday, said the Iraqi Defense Ministry.