Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – September 3, 2020

By Gozde Bayar

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey is going through the second peak of the first wave of the novel coronavirus, the country's health minister said Wednesday.

As many as 1,596 more virus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall count to 273,301.

Nearly 950 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total number of recoveries to 246,876.

The death toll rose to 6,462 after 45 new fatalities.

As part of the country’s anti-terror activities, at least two members of the PKK terrorist group surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey.

Turkey marked five years to the day since the body of 3-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi washed ashore, making headlines worldwide and becoming a symbol of the refugee crisis from the war in Syria.

Turkey strongly condemned Charlie Hebdo magazine for republishing cartoons insulting Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

Brazil reported 1,215 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus while Mexico registered 827 more deaths.

India recorded a new single-day record of 78,357 novel coronavirus cases and 1,045 deaths in the last 24 hours.

South Africa registered 1,218 new cases, bringing the number of infections to 628,529.

Almost 3,000 more coronavirus infections and dozens of fatalities were reported across several Eurasian and Central Asian countries.

Britain will take the lead globally in tackling the coronavirus and famine, announcing a £119 million ($159 million) aid package to address both issues.

Meanwhile, a steroid has been found to reduce deaths in critically ill coronavirus patients, according to new research in the UK.

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for COVID-19.

As Spain inches closer to the reopening of schools across the country, the Ministry of Health confirmed 8,581 new daily coronavirus infections.

Thailand has not recorded a locally transmitted coronavirus infection for 100 days in a row.

-Eastern Mediterranean

The maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya is Ankara's "red line" in the Eastern Mediterranean, said Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Regarding the US' decision to lift an embargo on Greek Cyprus, Oktay said it “poisons the regional peace and stability environment.”

Turkey's Foreign Ministry slammed an article published in the German daily Die Welt claiming that Turkey’s president ordered the navy to sink a Greek warship, calling it a "product of imagination".

The US urged all parties to the heightened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean to get to the negotiating table to resolve disputes in the region.

– Other global developments

The European Union has condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Germany has found ”unequivocal” evidence that Navalny had been poisoned last month by a military-grade chemical agent belonging to the Novichok group, the office of Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Wednesday.

The Russian side is waiting for a response from Germany regarding the alleged poisoning of Navalny.

The new government of Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi was sworn in Wednesday before President Kais Saied.

Canada and the Netherlands said in a joint statement that they want to intervene in the Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) withheld intelligence that suggests Russia is engaged in efforts to promote “allegations about the poor mental health" of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.