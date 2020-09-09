Anadolu Agency's Morning Briefing – September 9, 2020

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Anadolu Agency is here with a rundown of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey confirmed 1,761 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 283,270.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,093 more patients recovered from COVID-19, pushing the overall number to 253,245.

In a new measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey mandated the wearing of masks in all public areas.

A university in northwestern Turkey has developed a test for the novel coronavirus that produces results in eight minutes, experts announced.

Security forces in southeastern Turkey seized more than five tons of marijuana and over 14.1 million cannabis roots in a narco-terror operation, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

A senior member of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization has been arrested in southeastern Turkey, said security sources.

A meeting between Turkish and Greek military delegations initially planned for Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss methods for reducing risks of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean was rescheduled for Sept. 10.

– COVID-19 updates worldwide

As of Wednesday, the worldwide tally for novel coronavirus infections had surpassed 27.47 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University

Brazil reported 310 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus while Mexico registered 223 more deaths.

South Africa registered 1,079 new cases, bringing the number of infections to 640,441.

Coronavirus cases and fatalities also continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries.

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest novel coronavirus-related fatalities in a day, taking the death toll to 72,775.

Weekly deaths in England and Wales from the novel coronavirus have plummeted to their lowest numbers since mid-March, according to new statistics.

Since originating in Wuhan, China in December, the pandemic has claimed more than 896,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, India, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 27 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 18.4 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

– Other global developments

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Indonesia’s Maluku province, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency.

After decades, India and China allegedly opened fire at disputed borders where using arms was prohibited, according to a 1996 agreement between New Delhi and Beijing.

The Israeli army detained 50 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank.

The Saudi trial which convicted eight people of murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi nearly two years ago lacked transparency, the UN said.

Air pollution remains Europe's top environmental threat to health, with more than 400,000 premature deaths driven by air pollution every year in the EU, according to a report.

North Macedonia marked the 29th anniversary of its independence from the former Yugoslavia.

Wars fought by the US have displaced at least 37 million people since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on America, according to a report from Brown University.

Two members of Myanmar's military have admitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to perpetrating atrocities against minority Rohingya Muslims in the country's western Rakhine State, said a statement from an international rights group.